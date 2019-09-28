Runners take to the trails at Klahani Park during the Lewiston Ultra Marathon on Saturday, Sept. 28. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)

In Photos: Runners begin the 60 km Lewiston Ultra Marathon in Salmon Arm

The race connects Salmon Arm and Sicamous

And they’re off!

The sold out Lewiston Ultra Marathon was capped at 300 participants and is the largest sanctioned ultra marathon event in the area.

The Lewiston Ultra is a 60 kilometre solo and relay mountain trail race. Its course connects the communities of Salmon Arm and Sicamous through Larch Hills on mostly single-track trails. The race began at 8 a.m. at Klahani Park in Salmon Arm and will finish at Hyde Mountain Golf Resort in Sicamous.

Proceeds of the race will be donated to Shuswap Trail Alliance, Shuswap Search and Rescue and supporting many more local organizations. Proceeds will also be donated to the Lewiston Foundation which aims to raise awareness and search for a cure for Spinal Muscular Atrophy.

A runner on their way out of Klahani Park during the Lewiston Ultra Marathon on Saturday, Sept. 28. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)

Runners were in good spirits heading out of Klahani park at the start of the Lewiston Ultra Marathon on Saturday, Sept. 28. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)

A runner on their way out of Klahani Park during the Lewiston Ultra Marathon on Saturday, Sept. 28. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)

Runners head out of Salmon Arm from Klahani Park during the Lewiston Ultra Marathon on Saturday, Sept. 28. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)

