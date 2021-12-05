In photos: Sicamous community kicks off the holiday season in fine festive form

From left: Chelsea Dejager, Marley Ormondy, Jenna Ormondy and Amanda Jones came to enjoy the Christmas market at Bruhn Crossing in Sicamous on Dec. 4, 2021. (Zachary Roman/Eagle Valley News) Sheena Braun holds her nephew Caden Fair as she stands in her festive booth at the Christmas market at Bruhn Crossing in Sicamous on Dec. 4, 2021. (Zachary Roman/Eagle Valley News) Sicamous Houseboats prepared a float for Sicamous’ Christmas parade on Dec. 4, 2021. (Zachary Roman/Eagle Valley News) From left: Ryan, Emmett, Amanda and Raya Milligan sat around a fire at the Christmas market at Bruhn Crossing in Sicamous on Dec. 4, 2021. Ryan beat a bad case of COVID-19 earlier this year and his family was so happy to be out on the town together. (Zachary Roman/Eagle Valley News) The Sicamous Fire Deparment decorated multiple vehicles for Sicamous’ Christmas parade on Dec. 4, 2021. (Zachary Roman/Eagle Valley News)

Sicamous residents kicked off the Christmas season in fine form on the weekend of Dec. 3 to 5.

On Friday Dec. 3, the Sicamous Eagles Junior B hockey team had their charity “Toque, Mittens and Teddy Bear Toss Game” against the Kamloops Storm. Donations to the Eagle Valley Community Support Society (EVCSS) food bank were accepted at the door and tickets were just $5.

The team lost a hard-fought game against the Storm 2-1; the Eagles’ Sante Calderan played hero when he scored in the third period, sending fans into a teddy-tossing frenzy.

Last nights Touque, Mittens & Teddy Bear Toss game VS the Kamloops Storm. Eagles scored first early in the third when #14 Sante Canderan put the puck in the net he let the touques, mittens and teddies rain down.#highlightreel #rainingmittens #foodbank #friday @KIJHL @KijhlS pic.twitter.com/znzEea0nzA — Sicamous Eagles (@Sicamous_Eagles) December 4, 2021

On Saturday Dec. 4, Christmas markets were held at Bruhn Crossing, the Sicamous Seniors Centre and the Red Barn Arts Centre. Throughout the day, families could take pictures with Santa, get Christmas shopping done and donate to the EVCSS food bank.

At 5:30 p.m. the Sicamous Christmas parade got underway. Starting on Eagle Pass Way, then winding through Sicamous neighbourhoods, the parade was well attended by spectators. Local businesses, community groups, churches, rescue societies, the Sicamous Fire Department and more had floats in the parade.

On Sunday, Dec. 5, the Fire Department’s annual toy run and food bank drive took place. The event, which supports the EVCSS, is one of the support society’s most important of the year.

