In photos: Sicamous community kicks off the holiday season in fine festive form

Sicamous residents kicked off the Christmas season in fine form on the weekend of Dec. 3 to 5.
On Friday Dec. 3, the Sicamous Eagles Junior B hockey team had their charity “Toque, Mittens and Teddy Bear Toss Game” against the Kamloops Storm. Donations to the Eagle Valley Community Support Society (EVCSS) food bank were accepted at the door and tickets were just $5.
The team lost a hard-fought game against the Storm 2-1; the Eagles’ Sante Calderan played hero when he scored in the third period, sending fans into a teddy-tossing frenzy.
On Saturday Dec. 4, Christmas markets were held at Bruhn Crossing, the Sicamous Seniors Centre and the Red Barn Arts Centre. Throughout the day, families could take pictures with Santa, get Christmas shopping done and donate to the EVCSS food bank.
At 5:30 p.m. the Sicamous Christmas parade got underway. Starting on Eagle Pass Way, then winding through Sicamous neighbourhoods, the parade was well attended by spectators. Local businesses, community groups, churches, rescue societies, the Sicamous Fire Department and more had floats in the parade.
On Sunday, Dec. 5, the Fire Department’s annual toy run and food bank drive took place. The event, which supports the EVCSS, is one of the support society’s most important of the year.
