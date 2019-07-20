In photos: Uptown Askew’s Family Day

Elizabeth Mclean in the bouncy castle during the Uptown Askew’s Family Day event Saturday, June 20. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)
One of the many classic cars at the Uptown Askew’s Family Day event Saturday, June 20. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)
Austin Lane shares a moment with Nigella a donkey from the Turtle Valley Donkey Refuge at the Uptown Askew’s Family Day event Saturday, June 20. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)
Dave Brubaker takes a look under the hood of a 1955 Cadillac Coupe Deville at the Uptown Askew’s Family Day event Saturday, June 20. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)
Jillian Anstey at the Uptown Askew’s Family Day event Saturday, June 20. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)
Malcolm Anstey gets face painted by Christine Turpin at the Uptown Askew’s Family Day event Saturday, June 20. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)
Jeremia Bloch sits in the passenger seat of a hot-rod on display at the Uptown Askew’s Family Day event Saturday, June 20. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)
Melissa Anstey shows off her freshly painted face at the Uptown Askew’s Family Day event Saturday, June 20. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)
A 1958 Chevy Impala on display at the Uptown Askew’s Family Day event Saturday, June 20. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)

The Uptown Askew’s Family Day event was filled with classic cars, face painting, bouncy castles and donkeys.

Read more: Donkeys await your hugs and scritches at anniversary event

Read more: Snapshot: Helpful harvesters

@CameronJHT
Cameron.thomson@saobserver.net
