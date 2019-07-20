In photos: Uptown Askew’s Family Day

Elizabeth Mclean in the bouncy castle during the Uptown Askew’s Family Day event Saturday, June 20. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)

One of the many classic cars at the Uptown Askew’s Family Day event Saturday, June 20. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)

Austin Lane shares a moment with Nigella a donkey from the Turtle Valley Donkey Refuge at the Uptown Askew’s Family Day event Saturday, June 20. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)

Dave Brubaker takes a look under the hood of a 1955 Cadillac Coupe Deville at the Uptown Askew’s Family Day event Saturday, June 20. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)

Jillian Anstey at the Uptown Askew’s Family Day event Saturday, June 20. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)

Malcolm Anstey gets face painted by Christine Turpin at the Uptown Askew’s Family Day event Saturday, June 20. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)

Jeremia Bloch sits in the passenger seat of a hot-rod on display at the Uptown Askew’s Family Day event Saturday, June 20. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)

Melissa Anstey shows off her freshly painted face at the Uptown Askew’s Family Day event Saturday, June 20. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)