Incident at construction site closes Highway 1 near Golden

Motorists should expect delays

Highway 1 is closed between Golden and Revelstoke due to a vehicle incident at a construction site.

The Trans-Canada is closed for 21 km, about 8 km east of East Boundary of Glacier National Park to 25 km west of Golden.

The incident happened at about 1:30 p.m. and emergency crews are on scene. Smoke can be seen rising from the area of the incident, it’s unclear what happened or if there are any injuries.

Traffic is backed up in both directions and motorists should anticipate a one and a half-hour delay.

