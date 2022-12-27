Highway 5 between Hope and Merritt is closed in both directions on Sunday (Dec. 18) afternoon after vehicle incidents both northbound and southbound. /File Photo

Incident blocking both lanes of Highay 97 near Vernon’s Westside Road

DriveBC reporting delays at Head of the Lake Road

Both lanes of Highway 97 near Vernon at Head of the Lake Road are reportedly closed.

A vehicle incident is blocking both directions of travel, according to DriveBC.

Crews are on route and motorists should expect delays.

