Violent crash closes Highway 33 in Kelowna

Debris from an early moring car crash has been scattered across a one block radius between Nickel and Kneller roads in Rutland.

The car involved in the single vehicle crash is “thrashed” said a witness on site and Highway 33 has been closed in both directions at the junction of Highway 97 to Gerstmar Road in Kelowna.

Witness accounts on how many people were involved in the crash vary, though it’s believed that that three to four people, as well as a dog, were involved in the incident that happened some time around 2:30 a.m.

“Two were taken to hospital and one was handcuffed at the scene,” said the witness, who asked to remain anonymous.

The vehicle was believed to be travelling west on Highway 33, when it veered over a a sidewalk and hit a concrete fence.

The dog was taken to a veterinarian with seemingly serious injuries, the Capital News reporter on scene has been told.

DriveBC is reporting that there is an alternate route available for vehicles on Ziprick Road to Springfield Road. Semi-trucks are advised to use the detour at Springfield Road and Rutland Road.

There is no estimated time for opening and an assessment is in progress. The next update is expected to occur at 11 a.m.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.