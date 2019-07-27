The Independent Investigations Office is sending a team to Vernon after a woman fell ill in RCMP cells. (Black Press file photo)

Police watchdog deployed after woman goes into medical distress in Vernon jail cell

Woman found in medical distress while being held in RCMP cells

B.C.’s police watchdog investigators are headed to Vernon after an incident in the RCMP cells there that left a woman in hospital.

The Independent Investigations Office was notified by Vernon RCMP on Thursday that a woman, arrested the previous day and being held in cells overnight prior to a court appearance, had gone into medical distress.

The woman spoke with RCMP officers and sheriffs on late Thursday morning, the IIO said in a news release Friday night, while in her cell in preparation for court.

Shortly after, she was seen to be in medical distress in the cell. Paramedics were called and the woman was transported to the hospital, where she remained as of Friday.

The cause of her medical distress is under investigation.

The IIO is the independent civilian oversight agency of the police in British Columbia. It investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing.

The Vernon RCMP have not commented publicly on the matter.

Steve Kidd
Senior reporter, Penticton Western News
Email me or message me on Facebook
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Previous story
UPDATE: Richter Mountain fire doubles in size
Next story
Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Sun expected, rain and clouds a possibility

Just Posted

Salmon Arm voice actor’s love for animation over 9,000

Brian Drummond’s next project includes upcoming Netflix series The Last Kids on Earth

Young Salmon Arm entrepreneur concocts slimy stress salve

Unique aromatherapy product comes in variety of scents and essential oils

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Sun expected, rain and clouds a possibility

Environment Canada forecasts a 40 per cent chance of rain in the Okanagan Saturday

Agriculture project to revitalize traditional Indigenous food sources

Neskonlith participating in effort supported by Agriculture Canada

Driver ticketed after collision with RV on Highway 1

RCMP report: Chase police respond to collisions

VIDEO: Police start going door-to-door in hunt for B.C. fugitives who may have left Manitoba

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky have been on the run in connection to a string of homicides in northern B.C.

Kelowna couple win spot performing at Salmon Arm Roots and Blues

Folk duo Josh + Bex to share passion for music with festival audience

Okanagan swimmer adding hardware at world championships

Kelowna’s Taylor Ruck has won two bronze medals at the championships in South Korea

Incident in Vernon cells being investigated

Woman found in medical distress while being held in RCMP cells

Bryer Schmegelsky’s mother pleads with him to ‘come home safe’

Port Alberni teens still at large in Canada-wide manhunt

Lake Country’s first pot shop locally focused

Local owners, staff and product highlights best Okanagan has to offer

In photos: Random acts of music shared in downtown Salmon Arm

On Wednesday, June 23, Tamlin Vetter took a walk around downtown Salmon… Continue reading

Lake Country home sells at auction for $6.38-million

The luxury home is located on 1.1-acres of lakefront property

Four killed in float plane crash near Port Hardy

JRCC confirms crash of small plane near Addenbroke Island

Most Read