Incident on Coquihalla between Merritt and Hope causing delays and detours

The incident occurred shortly before 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 14

A vehicle incident on Highway 5 has impacted traffic between Merritt and Hope in both directions.

There is a detour in effect for northbound traffic on the Coquihalla, as of 5:30p.m. on Oct. 14.

Southbound traffic is still moving but subject to intermittent stoppages.

Drive BC map of incident

Drive BC map of incident

The incident is impacting the highway between Exit 183: Othello Road and Exit 286: Merritt – 97C. The location of the incident is approximately six kilometers north of Hope.

There is not yet an opening time and the incident is being assessed, according to Drive BC.

