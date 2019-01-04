(Developmental Disabilities Association)

Inclusion BC to pull 146 clothing-donation bins after man’s death

Removal has already started and should be completed by early next week, according to the organization

Inclusion BC has announced plans to pull 146 clothing-donations from sites around the province, following the death Sunday of a man in a West Vancouver bin.

READ MORE: Man’s death prompts B.C. city to shut clothing donation bins

“At an emergency meeting on January 3, 2019, Inclusion BC and our member agencies decided to remove 146 bins currently placed in Greater Vancouver, Fraser Valley, Sunshine Coast, Interior BC and Central and North Vancouver Island,” a news release issued Thursday by the agency states.

“Removal has already started and should be completed by early next week. All bins will be moved to secure storage until safety modifications can be made to ensure public safety.”

The District of West Vancouver announced Wednesday that it has closed donation bins in light of Sunday’s death. The body of a 34-year-old man was found in a bin at Ambleside Park.

Inclusion BC officials said in Thursday’s statement that efforts to design a bin “that would address safety issues and ensure a public safety standard” began last year.

“Student-designed safety modifications are now in the prototype phase to address how to prevent people from entering into the bins and other related safety issues.

“We will continue to work with our bin manufacturer, municipal authorities, design experts and community partners to formalize and promote the adoption of industry-wide safety standards to keep our communities safe.”

Clothing donations will continue to be accepted at indoor and monitored sites “pending resolution of the bin safety issues.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Two-day storm departs B.C., but leaves flooded roads, avalanche danger behind
Next story
Could smartphones spot teen depression?

Just Posted

Former Greyhound staff create parcel service in Salmon Arm

Business Spotlight/Leah Blain

Update: Police raid on Sicamous house unsuccessful

Armed officers attempt to arrest 28-year-old Michael Trosky on Jan. 2 at a Kappel Street house.

Regional real estate market decline continues

December sales for Okanagan Mainline Real Estate Board area reflect 29% decrease

Video: Truckers stuck in Revelstoke due to highway closure

Truckers wait in roadside pull-outs for conditions to improve. Highway 1 is closed near Golden

Swimmers dive into Shuswap Lake for annual Polar Bear Swim

New Year’s Day tradition continues as 28 swimmers brave the cold water

Could smartphones spot teen depression?

Researchers are trying to develop phone apps to detect impending mental health crises

Possible bomb threat reported downtown Kamloops

Kamloops RCMP have blocked off an area of the downtown core on Friday

Another human foot washes up near B.C. coastline

The latest foot was found near Everett, Wash. on Jan. 1, 2019.

World junior Team Canada hockey captain targeted with online harassment

Maxime Comtois was on the receiving end of ‘anti-francophone racism’ following the team’s loss at the World Junior Championships

UPDATE: Probe underway into cause of 27-car freight train derailment near Field

CP Rail says work crews have been sent to the site and the Transportation Safety Board is investigating

‘StarTalk’ season on hold amid claims against host Neil deGrasse Tyson

Late last November, National Geographic Networks and Fox said they would examine the allegations

Inclusion BC to pull 146 clothing-donation bins after man’s death

Removal has already started and should be completed by early next week, according to the organization

Two-day storm departs B.C., but leaves flooded roads, avalanche danger behind

Heavy snow has created a ‘high’ possibility of slides on south coast, Vancouver Island mountains

RCMP serious crime probes death of B.C. senior at public care home

RCMP say death occurred after altercation with another resident of the facility

Most Read