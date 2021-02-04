(DriveBC/File)

(DriveBC/File)

Incoming winter storm expected to hit Coquihalla, Highway 3

20 to 30 cm of snow expected to fall by Friday morning

An incoming winter storm is expected to impact highways in the Interior.

Environment Canada this morning (Feb.4) issued a winter storm watch for the Fraser Canyon, including the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt, and Highway 3, Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass.

They expect 20 to 30 centimeters of snow to fall by Friday (Feb.5) morning.

This comes with a weather system moving over southern B.C. on Thursday, spreading snow throughout the region. After this, they state, another weather system will approach by Friday night.

“Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow,” states Environment Canada.

Check road conditions at Drivebc.ca.

(DriveBC/File)
