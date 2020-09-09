The Interior Crisis Line Network has seen an increase in calls throughout the pandemic. (Contributed)

Increase in calls due to pandemic: Interior Crisis Line Network

More and more people are using crisis lines to help cope

World Suicide Prevention Day takes place Sept. 10 to serve as a reminder to keep our eyes open for those who may need a hand during these difficult times.

Asha Croggon, a program director with the Interior Crisis Line Network (ICLN), said the crisis line network, which spans 221 square kilometres within the Interior Health region, has recently received an increase in the number of calls.

“This has been an unprecedented time for all of us, so we’ve seen an increase in our call volume, roughly 30 per cent. Some weeks it’s up to 50 per cent, but there are weeks where it settles down a bit,” Croggon said.

“We’ve also seen an increase in call intensity, which means more people have greater escalations. So definitely, we get more violent calls, more suicide-related calls, and calls related to past sexual trauma and that can be because, during a traumatic event such as a global pandemic, it can trigger some of our trauma responses that relate to other experiences in life.”

She said economic uncertainty has put stress on people and coupled with the isolation due to gathering restrictions, it has become too much for some.

Croggon said the increase in crisis calls have a two-fold impact on staff and volunteers.

“One is a real sense of meaning. They do this work because they want to make a difference, they want to show someone that they’re cared for. But on the flip side, there has been bruising of that intention because of fatigue.

“We’re getting such an increase in calls and that is impacting them too. We’re being really attentive around burnout, and we’ve been really attentive around caring for them and encouraging them to debrief after difficult calls and to take time away from the line if they need.”

Every Sept. 10, Croggon said the crisis line network and their partner agencies put together public events to spread awareness of suicide prevention, but that won’t be the case this year.

“Traditionally, we would have a walk and public workshops, but we live in a different time now. The walk is now virtual and information is now being shared online instead,” she said.

For those who may be struggling with stress and trauma, Croggon has a message.

“You matter. You’re not alone, and please reach out for help…help is just a call, whether it’s calling a crisis line or calling a friend or a loved one. People care and speaking to someone can help alleviate all this pressure.”

For more information on the ICLN, visit their website. For more information on virtual events, visit the CMHA Kootenays page.

If you or someone you know is in need of support, call the ICLN at 1-888-353-CARE.

READ MORE: Thousands of students return to schools as new COVID-19 cases emerge

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

suicide

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. records 429 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths over Labour Day long weekend
Next story
First Nation on B.C.’s Sunshine Coast locks down after 4 confirmed COVID-19 cases

Just Posted

Special air quality statement in effect for Okanagan Valley

Wildfire smoke from the United States has impacted air quality levels throughout much of southern BC

Morning Start: There was a fifth Beatle named Stuart Sutcliffe

Your morning start for Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020

‘Feel-good’ Fisherman’s Friends based on musical fame of Cornish fisherman

Cinemaphile by Joanne Sargent

Pandemic sparks creativity of Shuswap writers and artists

Collection of Creativity book to be available at Mall at Piccadilly on Sept. 12

Three charged with attempted murder after bleeding man appears at Blind Bay home

One of the accused is in custody in what police say was a targeted crime, two still at large

B.C. to shut down nightclubs, banquet halls; limit late-night alcohol sales at bars

Dr. Bonnie Henry said risk of going to nightclubs is too great

First Nation on B.C.’s Sunshine Coast locks down after 4 confirmed COVID-19 cases

Tla’Amin Nation says multiple citizens are experiencing symptoms of the virus

B.C. records 429 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths over Labour Day long weekend

Nearly 1,400 active cases in B.C., more than 3,000 under public health monitoring

Canadians reluctant to remove statues of historical figures now seen as racist: Poll

75% of respondents to the poll were against the Montreal-style ‘spontaneous’ tearing down of Macdonald statues

‘We want him back’: Canucks trying to re-sign goalie Jacob Markstrom

Vancouver GM Jim Benning has long list of NHL off-season tasks

‘It’s all the worst things rolled into one’: B.C. woman advocates for awareness, funds for Huntington’s disease

The virtual BC Walk for Huntington Disease is set for Sept. 13.

Interior Health records nine cases of COVID-19 over long weekend

Fifteen cases remain active, zero hospitalized

Study shows fewer than 1 per cent Canadian blood donors had COVID antibodies

Researchers say antibodies indicate past infection

Horoscopes for the week of Sept. 8

Weekly horoscopes by Morgan Fava

Most Read