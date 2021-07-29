A lone cabin on Mabel Lake stands as the Bunting Road wildfire continues to burn north of Lumby. (Greg Maier photo)

Increased activity at fire burning east of Mabel Lake

Bunting Road wildfire sees growth to the north; evac orders, alerts still in effect

The Bunting Road wildfire burning out of control east of Mabel Lake saw some growth to the north and increased activity on the southside yesterday (Wednesday, July 28).

BC Wildfire Services is still reporting the wildfire that has closed and evacuated residences along Mabel Forest Service Road at an estimated 3,000 hectares, but smoke has hindered accurate mapping.

Evacuation orders for the 6,000 to 17,000 block of Mabel Lake Forest Service Road — a.k.a. Lumby Mabel Lake Road — are still in effect.

Residents between the 3,300 and 6,000 block are also under alert.

Thirteen firefighters and two helicopters are assigned to the blaze that’s burning hot and deep on steep terrain which may cause rolling debris.

Seven BC Wildfire Service firefighters along with industry partners are on throughout the day with six personnel responding overnight along with multiple pieces of heavy equipment and a structure protection unit.

Air support assistance is available when the smoke clears.

