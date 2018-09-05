Increased fire activity/smoke in Keremeos

Weather permitting, the BC Wildfire Service will conduct a planned hand ignition on the Snowy Mountain wildfire, Bullock Creek drainage, located three kilometres west of the village of Keremeos.

“Residents and motorists can expect to see an increase in fire activity and smoke. There will be fixed wing air tankers and helicopters available to support ground crews as required. This operation will be highly visible from Highway 3 and Keremeos,” said a news release from the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen.

The planned hand ignition will burn off forest fuels between established control lines and the fire perimeter, and will help enhance the overall safety, efficiency and effectiveness of fire-management efforts.

The planned ignitions may be conducted as early as the morning of Sept. 5 and will proceed only if site and weather conditions allow. The ignition will be monitored by BC Wildfire Service crews at all times.

An evacuation alert remains in effect for the south/southwest side of Highway 3 extending from 10th Ave in west rural Keremeos, to the eastern boundary of the Lower Similkameen Indian Band (LSIB) land.

To report a wildfire or open burning violation, call 1-800-663-5555 toll-free, or *5555 on a cellphone. For the latest information on current wildfire activity, burning restrictions, road closures and air quality advisories, visit: bcwildfire.ca.

