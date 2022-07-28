Increased police presence planned for Tulameen Days

Princeton RCMP sergeant stresses the event is meant for families

Tulameen Days during a different time back in 2019. (Spotlight file photo)

Tulameen Days, a time-honoured event in the small recreational community, takes place over the B.C. Day long weekend.

Princeton RCMP Sgt. Rob Hughes told the Spotlight there will be a solid and enhanced police presence over the weekend for this year’s event.

“We want everyone to have a good time, and a safe time,” Hughes said.

This weekend sees up to 3,000 people gathering in the area.

Numerous traditional Tulameen Day events are now reopened, with the relaxing of COVID restrictions.

There will be a parade, community dinners, contests and much celebrating.

Hughes said there are five extra officers from around the province who will be on duty, in addition to Princeton’s regular service.

They will ticket speeders, and deal efficiently with public drunkenness, he added. “Tulameen Days is for families,” Hughes said.

Off Road Vehicle (OVR) riders need to respect the law, said Hughes, noting that riders with permits have some of the most liberal privileges in the province for accessing trails.

A fine for someone operating an OVR on the highway is $598, and there is zero tolerance for those not wearing helmets, said Hughes.

“We are not here to be fun wreckers. We just want to make sure that everyone is being safe,” he said.

