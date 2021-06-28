The City of Salmon Arm is asking residents to adhere to watering restrictions. (File photo)

The City of Salmon Arm is asking residents to adhere to watering restrictions. (File photo)

Increased water demand in Salmon Arm prompts city to encourage conservation

Shaw Centre extends walking hours during week of extreme heat

A spike in water use has the City of Salmon Arm reminding residents to follow municipal watering restrictions.

According to city staff, the demand for water increased significantly over the last few days and, with temperatures expected to reach 41 C on Tuesday and Wednesday (June 29 and 30), the city is encouraging residents to conserve water by watering yards on assigned days only, and to avoid watering driveways and sidewalks.

“Based on forecasted extreme heat conditions and lower than average lake levels, residents of Salmon Arm may have to implement stringent water restrictions,” reads a media release from the city. “These conservation measures help ensure the city’s water system can keep up with demand.

“Thank you for your co-operation in adhering to the annual sprinkling restrictions. Residents are encouraged to conserve water wherever possible and are reminded that no irrigation/sprinkling is permitted on Mondays. Failure to comply with these restrictions will result in fines.”

With the heat and related health concerns, city director of engineering and public works Rob Niewenhuizen explained public works staff (utilities, roads and parks) have been rescheduled to begin their work day earlier in the morning, so they can leave earlier in the afternoon.

Niewenhuizen said the city’s solid waste curbside collection contractor, SCV Waste Solutions, is altering its pickup routines to deal with the heat. The scheduled pickup days remain the same, but the days may be divided between the mornings and the evenings to avoid the heat of the afternoon. Materials are expected to be collected by 9 p.m. If they are not, residents can contact SCV at 250-803-4074.

To provide residents a refuge from the heat this week, the Shaw Centre has extended its walking hours. It will be open Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Those visiting the arena are required to follow COVID-19 protocols.

Read more: Chances in Salmon Arm to open doors on July

Read more: Shuswap Lake being monitored for algal blooms

#Salmon Arm

Previous story
Wildfire off Highway 97C near Merritt under control
Next story
International students navigate numerous barriers as they look to begin fall classes

Just Posted

Police have identified John Vance, 32, as the victim of a shooting on June 25 in the North Shuswap. Police urge anyone with information to contact the RCMP’s Southeast District Major Crime Unit. (RCMP photo)
RCMP release name of victim in North Shuswap shooting

The City of Salmon Arm is asking residents to adhere to watering restrictions. (File photo)
Increased water demand in Salmon Arm prompts city to encourage conservation

Following a walk around McGuire Lake in Salmon Arm to read poems posted for a vigil on Friday, June 25 to honour the victims of the targeted killing of a Muslim family in London, Ont., participants were welcome to write a thought on a small flag and display it with others. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
Residents in Salmon Arm pause to reflect on Muslim family killed in Ontario

A driver was ticketed on June 26 after police found a vehicle doing donuts at the Highway 1/Tappen Valley Road intersection. (File photo)
Salmon Arm RCMP ticket driver for doing ‘donuts’ on Highway 1