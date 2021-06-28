Increased water demand in Salmon Arm prompts city to encourage conservation

The City of Salmon Arm is asking residents to adhere to watering restrictions. (File photo)

A spike in water use has the City of Salmon Arm reminding residents to follow municipal watering restrictions.

According to city staff, the demand for water increased significantly over the last few days and, with temperatures expected to reach 41 C on Tuesday and Wednesday (June 29 and 30), the city is encouraging residents to conserve water by watering yards on assigned days only, and to avoid watering driveways and sidewalks.

“Based on forecasted extreme heat conditions and lower than average lake levels, residents of Salmon Arm may have to implement stringent water restrictions,” reads a media release from the city. “These conservation measures help ensure the city’s water system can keep up with demand.

“Thank you for your co-operation in adhering to the annual sprinkling restrictions. Residents are encouraged to conserve water wherever possible and are reminded that no irrigation/sprinkling is permitted on Mondays. Failure to comply with these restrictions will result in fines.”

With the heat and related health concerns, city director of engineering and public works Rob Niewenhuizen explained public works staff (utilities, roads and parks) have been rescheduled to begin their work day earlier in the morning, so they can leave earlier in the afternoon.

Niewenhuizen said the city’s solid waste curbside collection contractor, SCV Waste Solutions, is altering its pickup routines to deal with the heat. The scheduled pickup days remain the same, but the days may be divided between the mornings and the evenings to avoid the heat of the afternoon. Materials are expected to be collected by 9 p.m. If they are not, residents can contact SCV at 250-803-4074.

To provide residents a refuge from the heat this week, the Shaw Centre has extended its walking hours. It will be open Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Those visiting the arena are required to follow COVID-19 protocols.

Read more: Chances in Salmon Arm to open doors on July

Read more: Shuswap Lake being monitored for algal blooms

#Salmon Arm