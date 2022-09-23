India's Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar answers a question from a reporter during a press conference in Bangkok, Thailand, Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. India's government is warning its citizens in Canada of a sharp increase in hate crimes, sectarian violence and anti-India activities. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Sakchai Lalit

India cautions its citizens of hate, violence in Canada

The government of India is warning its citizens in Canada of a sharp increase in hate crimes, sectarian violence and anti-India activities.

India’s External Affairs Ministry issued a statement saying it has taken up the incidents it’s alleging with Canadian authorities and requested an investigation.

It says the perpetrators of the crimes have not been brought to justice in Canada.

However, the statement does not reveal details of any criminal allegations or where they occurred.

It says that in view of the “increasing incidences of crimes,” Indian nationals and students in Canada are advised to exercise due caution and remain vigilant.

No one from Global Affairs Canada was immediately available to comment on the claim from India’s government.

