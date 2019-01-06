Indigenous anti-pipeline camp fears ‘full-scale’ RCMP action in northern B.C.

Indigenous protesters in an anti-pipeline protest camp fear a ‘full-scale’ RCMP invasion, organizers said in a series of posts to social media.

Dozens of Indigenous peoples and supporters have been gathered at a key access point on Gidimt’en territory for months as they seek to stop a gas pipeline from going through their lands.

The anti-pipeline camp is set up at the Wet’suwet’en Access Point on Gidimt’en lands to protest the Coastal GasLink pipeline.

The proposed 670 kilometre pipeline is expected to move natural gas from Dawson Creek to the newly-approved LNG Canada export facility near Kitimat.

VIDEO: Horgan, Trudeau speak on $40B LNG Canada investment in Kitimat

In December, a B.C. Supreme Court judge granted the extension of an interim injunction against two First Nations camps that have been blocking the access to a LNG construction site in the northwestern B.C. community of Houston for several weeks.

The injunction was originally granted to Coastal GasLink on Dec. 14 against the Unist’ot’en camp, another protest camp that describes its efforts as a re-occupation of Wet’suwet’en land.

The Gidimt’en camp is set up near the Morice River bridge and blocks access to pre-construction works for the Coastal GasLink pipeline.

TransCanada, the builders of the Coastal GasLink pipeline, announced in September that all 20 First Nations groups along the length of the pipeline route have now signed a project agreement.

READ MORE: Protesters opposing LNG Canada drop banners inside B.C. legislature

But Indigenous protesters say they were not consulted about the project, and are just trying to protect Wet’suwet’en traditional territory.

The Gidimt’en are one of five clans that make up the Wet’suwet’en, who were the winners in a landmark Supreme Court of Canada decision that asserted the First Nation’s land rights and titles had never been extinguished.

On a Facebook page dedicated to the Wet’suwet’en Access Point, organizers said Sunday they’ve received “numerous credible tips” about a “massive police buildup in Wet’suwet’en territories.”

“We face the real and imminent threat of forcible removal from our own homelands,” the post reads.

“The state violence brought against Wet’suwet’en people is deeply connected to the violence and destruction of our territories, and the violence against our women.”

READ MORE: Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs say no to approved LNG pipeline

According to camp organizers, they have “confirmed reports that several charter bus loads of police arrived at the Prestige Hotel in Smithers.”

They say 20 police officers were later seen in Smithers, along with another seven RCMP cruisers seen on Hwy. 16 heading towards Houston, the nearest town to the protest camp.

Protesters are calling the RCMP action a “full-scale invasion involving bus-loads of trained outside forces.”

An international day of protest is planned for Jan. 8, with B.C. rallies scheduled at the Supreme Court buildings in Vancouver and at the B.C. Legislature in Victoria.

RCMP did not immediately return a request for comment.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.