Indigenous leaders, politicians say Trans Mountain report flawed

Indigenous and environmental groups respond to the National Energy Board’s recommendation report on the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.
The National Energy Board has endorsed an expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline a second time
Indigenous and environmental groups respond to the National Energy Board’s recommendation report on the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.
Corporate support provides technology upgrades to arena
Witness accounts as old as 1904, and as recent as 2018, place a creature in the lake’s depths
Flurries have been predicted for most of the Okanagan Valley today
Mount Ida Mews hosts grand opening of second phase in Salmon Arm
The National Energy Board has endorsed an expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline a second time
Early lead disintegrates into 5-2 finish for Penticton
Numerous local businesses are named as must-visits
Next draw set for Mar. 1 with an estimated jackpot of $10 million
In a 9-4 victory over Switzerland, a Langley-based curling team earned its 2nd straight world title
Traditional portion of the service will be followed by words from community members
Dozens of Chilkat and Ravenstail weavers from all over North America will be weaving 5-inch-by-5-inch squares
Nontheless pretty impressive stuff from the 24th-ranked team in the country
A skier was found out of bounds near Big White by Central Okanagan Search and Rescue
Trans-Canada Highway reduced to single lane between Salmon Arm and Sicamous
Witness accounts as old as 1904, and as recent as 2018, place a creature in the lake’s depths
Falkland’s Petro Canada will remain closed for renovations until March 1
Mount Ida Mews hosts grand opening of second phase in Salmon Arm
Next draw set for Mar. 1 with an estimated jackpot of $10 million
City says up to $1.2 million in slope remedial work is required this spring
Police asking for help following mysterious signals from somewhere between Comox and Sayward