Indoor adult sports teams banned, deemed too risky as B.C. battles surge in COVID cases

Youth sports will continue in a more restrictive phase

All adult indoor team sports will be banned because they carry too high a risk of COVID-19 transmission, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Wednesday (Dec. 2).

“We do know that indoor group activities, whether it’s team activities or group fitness activities, are much higher risk right now,” Henry said. “It’s not because people are bad actors or not following guidance.”

She said the guidance that had been in place earlier was insufficient to keep people from spreading COVID-19 in some settings as case counts continue to mount. B.C. reported 834 new cases and 12 deaths due to the virus Wednesday.

“We are putting additional restrictions on adult team sports indoors as we are recognizing that these are higher risk activities as well,” Henry said. B.C.’s rules about sports have morphed over the weeks. What was initially a two-week ban on spin, hot yoga and high-intensity interval training (HIIT) moved province-wide in the middle of November.

As of Wednesday, the list of prohibited group fitness classes include hot yoga, spin, aerobics, bootcamp, dance classes, dance fitness, circuit training and high-intensity interval training. The sports teams now banned under COVID-19 rules include basketball, cheerleading, combat sports, martial arts, floor hockey, floor ringette, ice hockey, ringette, netball, skating, soccer, squash and volleyball.

Lower intensity group fitness like yoga, Pilates, tai chi, stretching and individual fitness activity are suspended until new guidelines, expected next week, are unveiled.

Structured sport and exercise programs for kids and youth will be pushed back from phase three to phase two of ViaSports Return to Sport guidelines.

READ MORE: 834 new cases, 12 new COVID-19 deaths as B.C. works on immunization strategy

READ MORE: Hockey team brought COVID-19 back from Alberta, B.C. doctor says

