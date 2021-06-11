Infamous anti-vax Kelowna gym goes out of business

Kelowna’s infamous anti-vaccine martial arts studio is gone for good.
The Sutherland Avenue store frontage that formerly housed Flow Academy now shows a “For Lease” sign.
The gym’s social media profiles and website have also been taken down.
Flow Academy made headlines in April when it posted a notice to its website banning people who had received the COVID-19 vaccine from seeking membership. It also prohibited its patrons from wearing masks.
Interior Health ordered Flow Academy to cease its operations in mid-April, a request the gym ignored. In early May, the health authority locked the business’ doors.
The gym was also operating without a business licence and the city fined its owners at least six times, amounting to $3,000.
Black Press Media requested comment from Flow Academy’s proprietors a number of times but received no response.
