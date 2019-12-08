INFOGRAPHIC: How much money did your local university or college make last year?

B.C. university and colleges posted a combined $340 million surplus in 2018/19

B.C.’s colleges and universities ran combined surpluses of more than $340 million last year. The infographic below shows how much your local post-secondary institution has raked in.

The information was collected from budgets for each public university. Individual budgets can be found here. If you find an error in the infographic below, email tolsen@abbynews.com.

RELATED: As universities rake in cash thanks to international enrolment, say more support needed for students

RELATED: Widespread concerns prompt UFV to pause international enrolment growth

Operating surpluses
Infogram

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
tolsen@abbynews.com

@ty_olsen
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. creates $8.5M organization to improve safety for health care workers
Next story
Vancouver ‘party bus’ slapped with $27,000+ fine for carrying minors, alcohol on board

Just Posted

Sicamous Eagles lose to league-leading Kimberley Dynamiters

The Eagles will be right back at it with a Sunday afternoon game against Chase.

Chase and Sicamous hopeful for piece of $50 million communication grant

Formal decisions will be issued by March 2020

People who are homeless in Salmon Arm provide consultants with key information

Urban Matters consultants gather information from ‘experts’ as they work on housing strategy

Word on the street: What is your strategy for not spending too much on Christmas gifts this year?

The Observer asked: What is your strategy for not spending too much on Christmas gifts this year?

Map points to mysterious ‘Waterdome’ in the middle of Salmon Arm Bay

City would like to have map marker removed, pilot recalls its significance

VIDEO: SNL skewers Trudeau’s mockery of Trump in high school cafeteria sketch

The three world leaders won’t let Trump sit at the cool kids’ table

Vancouver ‘party bus’ slapped with $27,000+ fine for carrying minors, alcohol on board

Fine could escalate to $50,000, police say

B.C. universities post $340 million worth of surpluses thanks to international student tuition

Students call for spending as international enrolment produces huge surpluses at many universities

Conservatives urge Morneau to deliver ‘urgent’ fall economic update

Morneau says the first thing the Liberals plan to do is bring in their promised tax cut for the middle class

INFOGRAPHIC: How much money did your local university or college make last year?

B.C. university and colleges posted a combined $340 million surplus in 2018/19

B.C. creates $8.5M organization to improve safety for health care workers

Group will bring together unions, province, health care organizations

Kovrig clings to humour as ‘two Michaels’ near one year in Chinese prison

Their detention is widely viewed as retaliation for Canada’s arrest of Chinese high-tech scion Meng Wanzhou

Slippery sections reported on Okanagan and Shuswap highways

Some sections of the Trans-Canada highway have black ice on them.

B.C. VIEWS: An engine that hums right along

First Nations are leading a new surge of investment in B.C.

Most Read