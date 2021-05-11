Penticton Search and Rescue had to deploy its helicopter and high angle rescue team to evacuate an injured climber out of Skaha Bluffs Monday. (Mike Biden photo)

Injured climber helicoptered to rescue at Penticton’s Skaha Bluffs

This is the 7th rescue in a week for Penticton’s Search and Rescue

Penticton Search and Rescue had to deploy its helicopter and high angle rescue team to evacuate an injured climber out of Skaha Bluffs Monday.

Around 3:30 p.m., Penticton Fire Department along with 17 Penticton Search and Rescue (PENSAR) members responded to calls about an injured climber in the Skaha Bluffs area.

Penticton firefighters were the first to attend the scene and provide medical aid to the man who had suffered a lower leg injury.

Due to the difficult terrain PENSAR deployed their helicopter HETS team (Helicopter External Transport) to evacuate the injured man to an nearby ambulance. The climber was taken to Penticton Regional Hospital for treatment. The man’s condition isn’t known at this time.

PENSAR manager Randy Brown said they’ve responded to seven calls in the past week, two on Sunday involving injured mountain bikers behind Summerland and one on the KVR Trail.

“Thanks to all the team members who jump into action when the calls come in,” Brown said.

Brown said people should enjoy the great outdoors while also being mindful of the public health orders in place.

