Area where person was hiking on Monday. (Google)

Area where person was hiking on Monday. (Google)

Injured hiker rescued from trail in Kelowna

The hiker reportedly has injured their knee

UPDATE: 4:48 p.m.

A hiker was rescued off of Dilworth Mountain just before 5 p.m.

The man was taken to hospital after injuring his knee while on a trail.

________

Emergency crews are assembling for a technical rescue of a hiker on Dilworth Mountain.

The hiker reportedly has an injured knee and is trapped on a trail just off Selkirk Drive.

The incident was reported just after 3 p.m. on Monday.

Capital News has a reporter headed to the scene.

READ MORE: Minister Sajjan stops in Kelowna to talk federal budget highlights

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

HikingKelowna

Previous story
Penticton man accused in double murder pleads guilty to several other crimes
Next story
Grants buoy new Enderby and Vernon pools

Just Posted

Ebus’ B.C. Road Show is stopping in Golden, Revelstoke, Sicamous and Salmon Arm, seeking input on an expansion of services to the region. (Contributed)
Ebus seeks input from Salmon Arm, Sicamous and Revelstoke residents on service expansion

Curtis Sagmoen takes a smoke break during the start of his latest trial Monday, Feb. 10. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
North Okanagan sex trade workers warned of Sagmoen

The Phelps family announced the passing of Kyle Phelps and his partner Nikki Mueller who died in a fire Friday night, April 8 in an RV trailer on Adams Lake band land. (Facebook image)
Two dead in trailer fire on Adams Lake band land near Chase

The Salmon Arm Folk Music Society welcomes the Joel Plaskett Emergency and fellow Juno Award-winner Mo Kenney to the Song Sparrow Hall stage on Sept. 11, 2022. (Joel Plaskett photo)
Joel Plaskett Emergency to play Salmon Arm’s Song Sparrow Hall