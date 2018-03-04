Injured person airlifted to hospital in Kelowna

One person taken to KGH after suffering an injury tobogganing in Joe Rich area

One person was transported by air ambulance to Kelowna General Hospital Sunday afternoon after being injured while tobogganing in the Joe Rich area.

At around 1:30 p.m., emergency crews, including a BC Air Ambulance, were called to the scene of a reported trauma injury Philpott Forest Service Road near Highway 33 east of the city.

“We were called to a tobogganing accident shortly after 2 p.m.,” said Greg Robson, a member of the Joe Rich Fire Department.

According to Robson, the patient had already been airlifted away by the time the Joe Rich fire department crew arrived.

The extent of the injuries to the individual are unknown at this time.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.