(Submitted)

Injured woman rescued by boat in South Okanagan

Helicopter also used by Central Okanagan Search and Rescue

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) played the heroes in a daring rescue on May 17.

The COSAR team was called out to an area near Chute Lake Lodge for two guests that had become lost on the east side of the lake, with one injuring herself in the process.

A ground team of 12 members as well as a medical helicopter responded to the call, due to the difficult terrain and the nature of the woman’s injury. Once found, the pair were brought down to the lake, and due to the large amount of deadfall, were brought to the lake’s western shore via a lodge boat.

The woman was then loaded into the helicopter and transported to an ambulance.

Search Manager Duane Tresnich would like to commend John Graham Helicopters, Chute Lake Lodge and the RCMP for their help in a successful rescue – the 25th task of the year for COSAR.

READ MORE: Courtyard next to Kelowna Gospel Mission sold to city

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

RCMPSearch and Rescue

Previous story
Warning for up to 10cm of snow on Coquihalla and Highway 3
Next story
Plans for 14-lot subdivision in Salmon Arm praised for keeping existing home

Just Posted

A preliminary drawing of what the proposed residential building might look like next to the Sicamous Best Western. (District of Sicamous image)
Sicamous council approves permit for six-storey building on Best Western property

An application for a 14-lot subdivision at 1281 20th Ave. SW near Foothill Road in Salmon Arm includes a plan to retain the existing house on the property. (City of Salmon Arm image)
Plans for 14-lot subdivision in Salmon Arm praised for keeping existing home

School District 83 director of instruction Carol-Ann Leidloff and Superintendent Donna Kriger receive a $20,000 donation from Salmon Arm Rotary Club President Norm Brown. The funding is to support school food programs. (Contributed)
$20,000 donation from Salmon Arm Rotary Club to support school lunch programs

The South Shuswap, North Shuswap and Chase chambers of commerce recently launched a new website at dotheshu.com. (Dotheshoe.com image)
Do the Shu: Newly launched website a virtual guide to the Shuswap