(Observer File Photo)

(Observer File Photo)

Inmate dies at Mountain Institution in Agassiz

RCMP, coroner have been notified

An inmate has died at Mountain Institution.

Correctional Service Canada (CSC) reports that an inmate whose name has been withheld has died at the medium-security institution on Monday, July 31. The inmate’s name has been anonymized to comply with a court-ordered publication ban to protect the identity of the victim.

The inmate had been serving an indeterminate sentence since 2001 for second-degree murder and sexual assault with a weapon. The next of kin has been notified.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, CSC will review the circumstances. CSC policy requires the RCMP and coroner be notified.

Mountain Institution is one of three correctional institutions in the Agassiz area, the other two being the maximum-security Kent Institution and minimum-security Kwìkwèxwelhp Healing Village.

@AdamEditor18
adam.louis@ ahobserver.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Agassiz

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
GoFundMe organizers offer refunds after B.C. victim stabbed again
Next story
B.C. PharmaCare to cover another diabetes device

Just Posted

The Ross Moore Lake wildfire outside Kamloops could see more fire activity in the next couple days with warmer temperatures and wind in the forecast. (BC Wildfire Services)
UPDATE: New mapping shows wildfire outside Kamloops more than 4,000 hectares

Tappen-Sunnybrae firefighters were quick to knock out a fire near Tappen Valley Road on Monday evening, July 31, 2023. (Tappen-Sunnybrae Volunteer Fire Department/Facebook photo)
Person fined $2,300 for fire started near Salmon Arm

BC Housing regional development director Tyler Baker speaks to city council during a public hearing on rezoning for a proposed shelter at 341 and 361 Fraser Ave. NE on Monday, July 24, 2023. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Letter: Difficulty of Salmon Arm shelter decision a result of ‘astonishing imbalances’

Ed Parent makes his way back to his boat with the towel-wrapped injured osprey nestled in one arm on Sunday, July 23, 2023. (Natalie Parent photo)
Leisurely outing on Shuswap Lake becomes raptor rescue mission