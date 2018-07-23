Inquest set in death of RCMP’s spokesperson for Robert Dziekanski case

Former Mountie Pierre Lemaitre died of self-inflicted injuries in Abbotsford in 2013

A coroner’s inquest has been scheduled into death of the RCMP’s spokesperson during the high-profile death of Robert Dziekanski at Vancouver International Airport in 2007.

Former Sgt. Pierre Lemaitre, a 22-year veteran of the force, commited suicide in 2013 in Abbotsford.

On Monday, the BC Coroners Service said the decision to hold a public inquest followed the review of a coroner’s investigation.

A presiding coroner and a jury will hear evidence about the death. They will not assign blame, but can make recommendations to prevent deaths under similar circumstances.

The inquest will begin Nov. 19, 2018 at the Burnaby Coroners’ Court.

