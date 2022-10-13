Police move in to clear downtown Ottawa near Parliament Hill of protesters after weeks of demonstrations on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. The public inquiry investigating the federal government’s unprecedented use of the Emergencies Act in February begins today. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

Police move in to clear downtown Ottawa near Parliament Hill of protesters after weeks of demonstrations on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. The public inquiry investigating the federal government’s unprecedented use of the Emergencies Act in February begins today. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

Inquiry into Liberal government’s use of Emergencies Act kicks off

‘Uncovering the truth is an important goal’

The judge leading the public inquiry into the federal Liberal government’s unprecedented use of the Emergencies Act warned of tight timelines on Thursday as he urged everyone to work together to enlighten Canadians.

“Uncovering the truth is an important goal,” Commissioner Paul Rouleau said in his opening remarks to the Public Order Emergency Commission, which will take place over six weeks in downtown Ottawa.

“When difficult events occur that impact the lives of Canadians the public has a right to know what happened.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, seven federal ministers, police forces and officials from all levels of government as well as “Freedom Convoy” organizers are all expected to appear in the coming weeks.

Rouleau and his staff started the proceedings by explaining how the inquiry will work, including how documents and evidence will be presented, before witnesses begin testifying on Friday.

Rouleau said inquires like the one starting today are to learn from experience and make recommendations for the future.

“They do not make findings of criminal liability, they do not determine if individuals have committed a crime.”

Tamara Lich, who is facing criminal charges for her role organizing the convoy, was among those in the public viewing gallery as proceedings got underway.

The hearings in the building that houses Library and Archives Canada are being livestreamed and members of the public can share their views with the commission online.

Rouleau said the process getting to the start of the inquiry has been “challenging” in large part due to the amount of time.

“Discharging my mandate is not an easy task,” he said, later adding “timelines will be tight.”

He appealed to participants and their legal counsel to “work co-operatively” to ensure the facts are properly presented to the public.

In February, the Liberal government invoked the Emergencies Act for the first time since its introduction in 1988.

The government argued it was needed to end border blockades and the occupation of downtown Ottawa by protesters demonstrating against COVID-19 vaccine mandates, lockdowns and the Liberal government.

—David Fraser, The Canadian Press

RELATED: Several federal cabinet members expected to testify at ‘Freedom Convoy’ hearings

Federal Politicsprotest

Previous story
UBCIC backs Turpel-Lafond after investigation questions her Indigenous heritage

Just Posted

The Progress Pride Flag Community Quilt, co-created by 19 members of the 2SLGBTQ community and allies, is part of A Place to Belong, an exhibition at the Salmon Arm Art Gallery that’s part of the Salmon Arm Pride Project. It opens Oct. 15 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and continues to Oct. 29. (Photo contributed)
Salmon Arm Art Gallery presents A Place to Belong exhibition in Pride Project

Whizbang Boxing coach and co-owner Shawn Desautels works the speed bag. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Salmon Arm couple’s boxing gym on good footing in city’s downtown

(Artem_Apukhtin/Pixabay photo)
Fire ban extended in Kamloops Fire Centre

Salmon Arm city councillor Chad Eliason receives many accolades from fellow council members at his last council meeting Oct. 11 before the municipal election on Oct. 15, 2022. (File photo)
Salmon Arm councillor receives heartfelt appreciations after 17 years on council