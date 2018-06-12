Insulin pumps are worn by diabetics to monitor blood glucose and replace manual injections. (Wikimedia Commons)

Insulin pumps to be covered for adult diabetics in B.C.

Over-25 patients can use device to replace injections

The B.C. government is extending Pharmacare coverage for diabetics aged 25 and up to use insulin pumps instead of relying on daily injections to stabilize their condition.

Health Minister Adrian Dix made the announcement Tuesday at Vancouver General Hospital, noting it was a promise made by Premier John Horgan in the 2017 election campaign.

The ministry expects about 830 B.C. adults will benefit from the extended health coverage, providing insulin pumps that cost between $6,000 and $7,000 and must be replaced every five years.

The pump monitors blood glucose and provides accurate insulin dosing that can allow people to have more flexibility for work and activities such as going on a hike, said Ramia Hosak, executive director of Young and T1, a volunteer organization for young adults with type one diabetes.

“Insulin pumps can also help prevent eye disease, kidney disease, amputations and a number of other complications related to diabetes,” Hosak said.

Dr. David Thompson, a diabetes specialist at Vancouver General Hospital said the availability of insulin pumps will assist pregnant women. In the meantime, he is involved in research that is seeking to cure diabetes using transplanted cells to restore the body’s ability to control blood glucose.

Previous story
BC Ferries eliminates fuel rebate, travellers to pay more

Just Posted

B.C. youth agency closes after staff member gave teen drugs

Minister Katrine Conroy says criminal record checks, audits underway

Update: Gas shortage spreads to Sicamous

Gas is sold out at the Shell and Petro Canada stations in Salmon Arm

Public input wanted on redevelopment of Salmon Arm rec centre

Process will include looking at opportunities for including a performing arts centre.

Arrests made in 2010 ‘mistaken identity’ shooting deaths

Two men arrested in the murders of Salmon Arm’s Leanne MacFarlane and Jeffrey Taylor

Sicamous to host fastball tournament

Undefeated Sicamous Angels look to keep momentum going at home

VIDEO: Dozens rally outside presumed B.C. home of repeat sex offender

James Conway moved to Chilliwack in 2017, but neighbours say they recently learned of his address

BC Ferries eliminates fuel rebate, travellers to pay more

The cost will rise another $2.20 on major routes between Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island

Help heal with horses by supporting Vernon fundraiser

The Therapeutic Riding Association hosts a barn dance at the Silver Sage Staples on June 23.

Man injured in Kamloops drug trade shooting

Kamloops RCMP are linking Monday’s shooting incident to the drug trade

10 reports of feces falling from sky across B.C.

Transport Canada is investigating reports across B.C. and Saskatchewan

United U15s rack up three points

Thompson Okanagan Rep Soccer League roundup

Insulin pumps to be covered for adult diabetics in B.C.

Over-25 patients can use device to replace injections

Stargazing: Understanding the Northern Lights

Ken Tapping, astronomer with the National Research Council’s Dominion Radio Astrophysical Observatory

Popular photo sharing app Instagram not working

Users unable to refresh feeds are moving to Twitter to share photos/memes

Most Read