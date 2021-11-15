Intense storm blows through Kelowna, knocks out power

An intense storm is blowing through the Central Okanagan is causing outages throughout Kelowna.

There are more than 6,200 FortisBC customers in the South Pandosy area, more than 3,500 customers in the Mission area and more than 2,800 customers in the Glenmore area without power.

Trees have reportedly fallen on several homes including one on Highland Drive, trapping a woman and child inside. Another tree fell on the 4400 block of Gordon drive, trapping elderly people. A third tree fell on Anne McClymont Elementary on Lakeshore Road.

Power lines are also reportedly down in several areas of the city.

Environment Canada continues its special weather statement for strong gusty winds of up to 70 km/hr for the Okanagan and Shuswap.

Winds are anticipated to ease tonight as the low-pressure system that developed over the province this morning moves east.

