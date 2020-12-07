Another round of funding will help 33 programs in the southern interior as they support vulnerable Canadians. (United Way Southern Interior BC)

Another round of funding will help 33 programs in the southern interior as they support vulnerable Canadians. (United Way Southern Interior BC)

Interior B.C. charities to receive emergency funding from United Way

United Way Southern Interior BC has allocated $1.9 million in COVID-19 relief funding

United Way Southern Interior BC (SIBC) has announced another round of relief funding for local charities.

Thirty-three programs in local charities will see more than $436,000 in the next coming weeks. The grant is partly funded by the federal government’s Emergency Community Support Fund and United Way’s COVID Relief Fund.

In the last six months, United Way SIBC has allocated nearly $1.9 million to 94 charities and other qualified donees. The funds have provided financial support to programs and organizations that are adapting their services to support vulnerable Canadians during the pandemic.

United Way as a whole has invested nearly $4 million through various granting programs. With declining donations and the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, United Way said the need is greater now more than ever.

“The pandemic has brought up endless challenges for local charities and as a result, this scratches the surface of the incredible need in the community as they adapt to COVID-19 protocols and delivery of services,” United Way SIBC executive director Kahir Lalji said.

“We have seen close to a 70 per cent increase in need and we need your help more than ever. Please consider giving of your time, talent and resources.”

United Way SIBC launched and distributed COVID-19 relief funding in partnership with local donors, community foundations and the federal government’s New Horizons for Seniors Program. In May, United Way SIBC put a call out for applications for the Emergency Community Support Fund.

“Canadian charities and non-profit organizations play a vital role in our communities. However, the COVID-19 pandemic is bringing real challenges to these important organizations,” said Ahmed Hussen, Canada’s Minister of Families, Children and Social Development.

“The Government of Canada is pleased to support these organizations through the Emergency Community Support Fund so that they can continue to help the most vulnerable members of our communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

READ: COVID-19: Canada to get 249,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine in December, Trudeau says

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
New speaker takes charge as B.C. legislature starts brief session

Just Posted

Another round of funding will help 33 programs in the southern interior as they support vulnerable Canadians. (United Way Southern Interior BC)
Interior B.C. charities to receive emergency funding from United Way

United Way Southern Interior BC has allocated $1.9 million in COVID-19 relief funding

Halle Krawczyk of Salmon Arm celebrated her 12th birthday in November 2020. Halle suffers from a rare form of cancer that she requires surgeries for but her family is unable to get funding to go to the leading surgeon in the United States. (Contributed)
UPDATE: Surgery, related costs increase fundraising goal for Salmon Arm girl

Businessman wants to make sure adequate funds are raised for surgery for rare cancer

Damage to window panes at the downtown Salmon Arm Askew's location could still be seen on Dec. 4. It was apparently caused by a pellet gun overnight on Dec. 2. The uptown Askew's was also damaged. (Jim Elliot-Salmon Arm Observer)
RCMP seek video, witnesses of shooting of Salmon Arm businesses

Windows at uptown and downtown Askew’s Foods locations damaged

Salmon Arm’s historic Hanna family orchard was recently sold to the owners of Squamish-based Northyards Cider Co. A new cidery is planned for the property. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Cidery planned for Salmon Arm’s historic Hanna family orchards

James and Stuart Hanna pleased to see property sold to Northyards Cider Co.

Protesters gathered at Prospera Place in Kelowna on Sunday, Dec. 6, in opposition to what they called anti-farmers bills in India. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
Protesters take to Kelowna roads in support of Indian farmers

Members of the Okanagan Valley’s Punjabi community protested India’s new agricultural laws, which they say will harm farmers

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry leaves the podium after a press conference in the press theatre at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, October 22, 2020. Provincewide COVID-19 restrictions are supposed to be lifted in British Columbia today, but there are indications that health officials will be extending limits on events, sports and social gatherings. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Deadline is up for COVID restrictions in B.C., although top doctor hints at extension

Henry said they would look at all the options and will wait until today to make the decision.

Former B.C. legislature clerk George McMinn (left) and others watch as Burnaby-Edmonds MLA Raj Chouhan, then assistant deputy speaker, tries out replica speaker’s chair set up for tourists, spring 2013. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
New speaker takes charge as B.C. legislature starts brief session

Burnaby MLA was assistant during Darryl Plecas era

A house was detroyed by a fire late Sunday, Dec. 6 off Westside Road. (Contributed)
House fire sparked on Westside

No one injured in blaze near Lawrence Beach

Kevin Bieksa during his days playing with the Vancouver Canucks. (Photo: commons.wikimedia.org)
Bieksa to guest on free Canucks Alumni ‘Hot Stove’ on Zoom app

Former NHL player has become a game analyst on Sportsnet

Minks look out of a cage at a fur farm in the village of Litusovo, northeast of Minsk, Belarus. Some mink farmers are concerned about COVID-19 spread through their mink. There have been outbreaks in mink farms in Europe and millions of mink had to be culled. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Sergei Grits.
COVID-19 outbreak declared at B.C. mink farm

Minks can be naturally infected, and farmed minks can develop clinical illness, according to BCCDC

FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2020, file photo, a general view of Pfizer Manufacturing Belgium in Puurs, Belgium. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo, File)
COVID-19: Canada to get 249,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine in December, Trudeau says

Vaccine is still pending Health Canada approval

Princess Margaret
BREAKING: More COVID cases at Penticton high school cancels afternoon classes

Effective today, afternoon block at Maggie Secondary will be taught remotely

(Kamloops This Week)
B.C. man who bragged about his ‘new toys’ sentenced to four years for gun possession

Rintoul has about two-and-a-half years left to spend in federal custody

Culture Guard executive director Kari Simpson spoke to reporters outside the Riverside Calvary Church in Langley on Sunday, Dec. 6, to confirm in-person services were again held despite a provincial COVID-19 order to the contrary. Simpson said a ticket issued a week earlier for breaching the ban would be challenged in court. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: B.C. church defies provincial ban on in-person services for a second time

Plans legal challenge of $2,300 fine issued in November

Most Read