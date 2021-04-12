Interior Health announces 89 cases of COVID-19 in the region

Currently, there are 900 active cases in the region

A syringe is loaded with COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic run by Vancouver Coastal Health, in Richmond, B.C., Saturday, April 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Interior Health (IH) announced 89 cases of COVID-19 in the region on April 6.

This brings the total number of cases in the region to 9,594. Currently, there are 900 active cases, with 13 in intensive care.

IH reported 24 cases are currently hospitalized due to the virus.

In the province, cases see a slight dip after last week’s peak, recording 970 cases on Monday. There were 1,283 cases on Saturday and 1,036 on Sunday.

In the last three days, there were 18 additional deaths throughout the province.

The province announced two new outbreaks in long-term care facilities: Dufferin Care Centre in Coquitlam and Sunset Manor, an assisted living facility in Chilliwack.

The health authority provided the following update on current outbreaks:

Cottonwoods Care Centre long-term care in Kelowna has 28 cases: 25 residents and three staff, with one death connected to the outbreak.

Kelowna General Hospital unit 4E has three cases: one patient and two staff.

Vernon Jubilee Hospital Level 3 surgical unit has 14 cases: 10 patients and four staff, with three deaths connected to the outbreak.

READ: Indoor wine tastings still allowed in B.C., not considered a ‘social gathering’

@twilamam

twila.amato@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.