Ambulance respond to an alleged overdose in West Kelowna. (Laryn Gilmour/Black Press Media)

Interior Health asks users to check drugs as carfentanil found in 15% of B.C. overdoses

Region saw 11 overdoses in January 2019

As illicit drug use continues to be a public health emergency across British Columbia, Interior Health is asking people to be cautious if using and always have another person with you, in case of an overdose.

In figures released Tuesday, the BC Coroners Service says 85 per cent of deaths happen inside, and none have been reported at a safe consumption site.

The agency said 90 people died of illicit drug overdoses in January across B.C., with 11 of those deaths in the Interior Health region.

READ MORE: Carfentanil found in 15% of overdose deaths in January, says B.C. Coroner

Since fentanyl, or the elephant tranquilizer carfentanil, mixed in with weaker drugs are the reason behind so many overdoses, the health authority is recommending people make use of drug checking services.

Drug checking is offered by a variety of harm reduction service providers across the region. It is done by appointment as well as drop-ins at some locations.

“Anyone who uses illicit substances is at risk of being exposed to fentanyl or other deadly substances which may cause an overdose,” said communications consultant Haley Allen.

READ MORE: There have been 1,380 overdose deaths in B.C. this year: Coroner

According to Interior Health, the Okanagan region has several harm reduction locations in the region and people can visit towardtheheart.com to find information about services near them.

READ MORE: Sell regulated heroin to curb B.C.’s overdose problem: report

The BC Coroners Service said there were 1,489 suspected drug overdose deaths across B.C. last year, and 231 across the Interior Health area.

@LarynGilmour
laryn.gilmour@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
2019 BUDGET: Liberals promise tax credit, EI benefit to help workers retrain

Just Posted

Interior Health asks users to check drugs as carfentanil found in 15% of B.C. overdoses

Region saw 11 overdoses in January 2019

Column: Construction building the Shuswap’s economy

Shuswap Passion by Jim Cooperman

New highways maintenance contractor for Shuswap begins April 1

The rubber will hit the road for the Shuswap’s new highways maintenance… Continue reading

Shuswap residents left stranded by missing bus routes

Ministry’s Health Connections solution visits Salmon Arm just twice per week, once west, once south

‘The whole city has changed:’ Okanagan woman in New Zealand reacts to mosque attacks

An expatriate and Muslim students at UBC Okanagan deeply affected by white supremacist shooting

Penticton resident baffled about welcome mat theft

Security footage shows a woman and her dog taking the mat from the property on March 13

2019 BUDGET: As deficit grows, feds spend on job retraining, home incentives

Stronger economy last year delivered unexpected revenue bump of an extra $27.8 billion over six years

Okanagan cat hit by car uses seven of nine lives, needs help for surgery

Seven is currently recovering at the SPCA in Kelowna

Shuswap rink sweeps to seventh spot in U18 Curling Championships

Team Belway finishes with victory over second place provincial team

Men ready to strut in their underwear for South Okanagan triathlete

Okanoggin Barbers second underwear fashion show happening Wednesday at Barking Parrot

Trans Mountain court hearing: B.C. says it won’t reject pipelines without cause

Canada says the proposed amendments to B.C.’s Environmental Management Act must be struck down

Okanagan dancers kick up heels for spring

PHOTOS: Spring Fling sees more than 60 converge in Vernon from as far as Okanagan Falls and Salmon Arm

Shuswap Timmies to have coffee on day and night

Sicamous Tim Hortons on Highway 1 to stay open around the clock starting March 25

Carfentanil found in 15% of overdose deaths in January: B.C. coroner

Carfentanil is 100 times more powerful than illicit fentanyl and used to tranquilize elephants

Most Read