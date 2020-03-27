Interior Health Authority to hold virtual town hall with local MLAs

The town hall will run from 6 to 7 p.m. online on March 27

MLAs from around the Interior of the province will join Minister of Health Adrian Dix for a virtual town hall with the Interior Health Authority on Friday, March 27.

“Like many of my fellow MLAs, I have been thinking about how we can support our communities during this ongoing health crisis,” said Kelowna-Lake Country MLA Norm Letnick.

“Last week I directed this question to my constituents. I received a lot of helpful input from many of you and a frequent response was that there is a lot of conflicting data and panic circulating so it would be helpful for our local MLAs and Interior Health authorities to host webinars with actual facts and useful information.”

All citizens are invited to join, ask questions to the panelists and get answers to questions that will help during these troubled times.

Anyone wishing to participate can register online at https://teamokanagan.com/. Participants can ask questions live during the town hall meeting or in advance by email at ask IHAtownhall@gmail.com.

The town hall will run from 6 to 7 p.m. online, Friday.

