Interior Health begins planning for reopening of gyms and fitness centers

Interior Health formally closed down fitness gyms and yoga studios on April 2

When Interior Health formally closed down fitness gyms and yoga studios on April 2, the thought was that it would be until at least May 30, but fortunately, that’s looking like it could change very soon.

Interior Health is reviewing the current medical health order pertaining to the closures of fitness centers and gyms. In order to lift the order before May 30, plans for reopening must be available to ensure the safety of staff and clients.

There is an expectation that gyms and fitness centres planning to reopen have a safety plan in place.

“I don’t have clarity on the (gym closure) timelines to date,” said Susan Brown, CEO of Interior Health.

“Regardless of what happens, there are safety guidelines that all industries need to comply with, including Interior Health. If an owner can safely satisfy those guidelines then they can reopen.”

READ MORE: Kelowna to open some public facilities in phased-in reopening plan

While there is no set date for small gyms to begin re-opening, the sense from Interior Health is that day will come soon. Nicole Vincze owns and operates Rec Fitness in Kelowna. She said she hopes to find out more information in the coming week, but is still looking to prepare for the day she can re-open her gym doors.

”We’ve been inside (the gym) this week, wiping down everything, cleaning everything,” said Vincze.

“We’re also implementing wall mountain hand-sanitizer stations, which we will be putting in this week.”

Gyms like Rec Fitness are the ideal candidates to reopen with capacity often operating at below 50 people. Franchise gyms are thought to be a part of larger gatherings, which have yet to be named as part of B.C.’s phase 2 reopening plan.

READ MORE: Interior Health to resume elective surgeries

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Skimikin Lake in Shuswap bursts banks, floods road
Next story
Summerland’s Maple Roch products available on shelves at London Drugs

Just Posted

Virus prompts Salmon Arm teacher to take 100 mile walk for hospital

Daniel Beals treks back and forth along foreshore for Shuswap Hospital Foundation

Shuswap fire departments respond to open burning violations

Fire chiefs say violators often ignorant of current prohibition

Shuswap residents, would-be tourists urged stay home over May long weekend

CSRD chair asks people not to jeopardize effectiveness of sacrifices made

Interior Health to resume elective surgeries

“Our priority is to minimize the risk of transmission of COVID-19”

City of Salmon Arm won’t be filling request for land for child-care spaces

Council states no land for such requests, one councillor raises issue of fairness to private centres

‘Fewer faces, bigger spaces’: Dr. Henry urges caution as B.C. sees 16 new cases, one death

Warning comes ahead of May long weekend

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Telus files lawsuit against City of Penticton

Telus is claiming the City was negligent in their repairs of a power pole

Summerland’s Maple Roch products available on shelves at London Drugs

Local Central initiatives brings maple syrup brand to stores in Penticton, West Kelowna and Kelowna

Senior rushed to hospital after mobility scooter collides with vehicle in Kelowna

The incident happened around 1 p.m. on May 13

Okanagan company partners with Salvation Army to make a difference during COVID-19

‘Instead of binge-watching Netflix, you can maybe make a difference out there’

Interior Health begins planning for reopening of gyms and fitness centers

Interior Health formally closed down fitness gyms and yoga studios on April 2

Williams Lake hospital shows creativity in the face of COVID-19

Interior Health stated staff capitalized on flood to create negative pressure unit

COVID-19: Survey drives recovery support for North Okanagan businesses

Business Recovery Survey reaching out to see what’s needed

Most Read