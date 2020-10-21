Interior Health investigating ‘developments’ at Kelowna school with COVID-19 case

Officials confirmed a case of the virus at École de L’Anse-au-sable on Tuesday

Interior Health (IH) is investigating a Kelowna Francophone school after health officials noted a case of COVID-19 in the school yesterday (Oct. 21).

The health authority told the Capital News it has been investigating “developments” at École de L’Anse-au-sable since it first announced the case yesterday afternoon.

However, IH did not comment on what those developments might be.

Yesterday, the health authority announced a case had been present in the school between Oct. 13 and 15. IH did not say whether the person who tested positive was a member of staff, a student or faculty of the school.

“The important aspect to note is that public health will directly contact anyone who may have been exposed,” said IH spokesperson Karl Hardt. “If you have not heard from IH, carry on with your activities and continue to follow the safety measures outlined below. If you have symptoms, please get tested. You do not need to test if you have no symptoms.”

Later this afternoon, officials are expected to release an update with further details.

More to come.

