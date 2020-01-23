Interior Health issues drug alert in Kamloops

Testing of two samples of drugs sold as crystal meth was positive for fentanyl

  • Jan. 23, 2020 2:21 p.m.
  • News

-Kamloops this Week

Interior Health has issued a public warning after testing of two samples of drugs sold as crystal meth was positive for fentanyl, the drug that has been associated with the majority of overdose deaths in B.C. since 2016.

The health authority said the drugs tested were white crystals with purple flecks and were sold in Kamloops.

READ MORE: Risk to Canadians of Chinese coronavirus low, health minister says

Interior Health is advising people to avoid using different drugs at the same time and to avoid mixing drugs and alcohol. IH advises people to never use alone, to test the drugs by using a small amount and to have a Naloxone kit nearby.

The kits and training to use them are available at the ASK Wellness Society, in North Kamloops at 433 Tranquille Rd.

READ MORE: Drug alert for purple fentanyl issued in Kamloops

People are also encouraged to go to an overdose-prevention site or to a supervised drug-use location when using drugs. In Kamloops, those can be found downtown at Seymour Street and Sixth Avenue and in North Kamloops at 433 Tranquille Rd.

