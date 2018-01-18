Interior Health managers voice discontent

Senior management across Interior Health don’t appear to be happy campers right now.

An internal survey of more than 500 management staff across the health region offered widespread negative reviews of the leadership under IH chief executive officer Chris Mazurkewich.

An internal memo from Mazurkewich responding to the survey results was leaked to a Kelowna media outlet Thursday, causing IH to release a statement from Mal Griffin, IH vice-president human resources, about the online engagement review of the internal leadership culture.

“All responses were honest and thoughtful and showed the extent to which our employees value a healthy work environment,” said Griffin.

“It’s important to acknowledge that there were some contributions that were difficult for the CEO and members of the senior executive to hear.”

Griffin said the survey responses are deeply valued and have been heard, resulting in a second followup survey to be done in January to generate input about how to improve the workplace culture.

“Interior Health is committed to a healthy culture because it creates an environment to provide the best possible care to our patients, clients and residents. As a result, we are moving forward with continued online engagement with those same leaders, where together, we can identify opportunities to solidify a positive workplace culture,” Griffin continued.

In his memo, Mazurkewich acknowledged the survey responses of 558 managers who oversee the IH’s 20,000 workforce across the Southern Interior, with the top 20 ranked comments containing zero positive comments.

He indicated the response left him humbled, but also reiterated the importance the chief executive officer and health board play in creating a positive work culture within the health authority.

The next meeting of the Interior Health board, when this topic could come up for further discussion, is Feb. 6 at the health authority headquarters in Kelowna.



newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

