Interior Health managers voice discontent

Senior management across Interior Health don’t appear to be happy campers right now.
An internal survey of more than 500 management staff across the health region offered widespread negative reviews of the leadership under IH chief executive officer Chris Mazurkewich.
An internal memo from Mazurkewich responding to the survey results was leaked to a Kelowna media outlet Thursday, causing IH to release a statement from Mal Griffin, IH vice-president human resources, about the online engagement review of the internal leadership culture.
“All responses were honest and thoughtful and showed the extent to which our employees value a healthy work environment,” said Griffin.
“It’s important to acknowledge that there were some contributions that were difficult for the CEO and members of the senior executive to hear.”
Griffin said the survey responses are deeply valued and have been heard, resulting in a second followup survey to be done in January to generate input about how to improve the workplace culture.
