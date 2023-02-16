Interior Health was recognized as a top employer in B.C. and in Canada. (Contributed)

Interior Health recognized as a top employer in Canada

Interior Health was named one of B.C.’s Top Employers for the ninth time

Interior Health has been recognized as an employer that leads the industry in offering expectional places to work.

For the ninth time, they were recognized as one of B.C.’s Top Employers and for the first time, a recipient of the Canada’s Top Employers for Young People award.

“I am incredibly proud of our employees and immensely grateful for their perseverance and unwavering commitment to care, even during these unprecedented and challenging times,” said Interior Health president and CEO Susan Brown. “In every corner of our organization, teams have come together and supported one another, helped each other and never lost sight of our common goal: health and well-being for all.”

The two awards are annual competitions that follow a variety of criteria including diversity and inclusion, benefits, physical workplace, student/new graduate opportunities and training, recruitment and retention, employment standards, community involvement and more. To win or be recognized, the employer has to score high in the following categories.

“Since I started my career at Interior Health, I have always felt supported to grow and be my best,” said Lauren Hristoski, corporate director, compensation & recruitment, Interior Health. “It’s our people and teams who make Interior Health a great place to work, and I feel fortunate to work for a B.C. Top Employer.”

