Interior Health records third COVID-19 death

A new community outbreak was reported at Okanagan Men’s Centre in Lake Country

Interior Health announced its third death due to the COVID-19 pandemic on Oct. 28.

The man, in his 70s, died in hospital.

“This is a sobering reminder of how deadly COVID-19 can be and on behalf of everyone at Interior Health, we extend our sincere condolences to the family and friends who lost their loved one,” said Susan Brown, president and CEO of Interior Health.

“I would like to thank his care teams for the support and dedication they provided to him, and for their commitment to all of our patients during this difficult time.”

The last death linked to COVID-19 that occured in the health region was back in April.

Ten more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the Interior Health region, bringing the total case-count since the beginning of the pandemic to 727.

Ninety-one cases are active, none of whom have been hospitalized.

One new case has been linked to the outbreak at Kelowna French-language school École de l’Anse-au-sable, bringing the total to 16 cases. Approximately 175 people remain in self-isolation.

No additional exposures have been reported at Kelowna Secondary and St. Joseph schools.

B.C. public health officials added another 287 cases to the COVID-19 total Wednesday, bringing the number of active cases to 2,316 in B.C.

There were two additional deaths, and 87 people are currently in hospital with coronavirus-related conditions, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said in a statement Oct. 28.

A new community outbreak was reported at Okanagan Men’s Centre in Lake Country, and a new senior home outbreak was reported at the Progressive Intercultural Community Society assisted living facility in Surrey.

-With files from Tom Fletcher

READ MORE: B.C.’s COVID-19 case count jumps by 287, another senior home outbreak

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus