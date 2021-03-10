Minister Adrian Dix looks through a copy copy of phase two in B.C.’s COVID-19 immunization plan as Premier John Horgan looks on during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, March 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Interior Health reports 42 new cases of COVID-19

Fourteen people in the region are currently in hospital with the virus, five of whom are in intensive care

Health officials have identified another 42 cases of COVID-19 in the Interior Health region.

The new cases bring the region’s total case count to 7,712, of which 377 remain active. A total of 108 people in Interior Health have died due to complications from the virus.

Fourteen people in the region are currently in hospital with the virus, five of whom are in intensive care.

Across the health authority, 7,227 people, around 94 per cent of identified cases, have made full recoveries.

Provincewide, 355,340 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.

READ MORE: AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine begins arriving in B.C.

READ MORE: B.C. government won’t release Telus contract on vaccine appointment call centres

Interior Health provided the following update on active outbreaks across the region:

  • Cottonwoods Care Centre long-term care in Kelowna has 13 cases: 11 residents and two staff.
  • Kelowna General Hospital unit 5B has three cases: two patients and one staff.
  • The Florentine in Merritt has two resident cases.
  • Highridge/Singh House group home in Kamloops has 13 cases: five residents and eight staff.
  • Westsyde Care Residence group home in Kamloops has 30 cases: 17 residents and 13 staff, with two deaths connected to this outbreak.
  • Brocklehurst Gemstone long-term care in Kamloops has 32 cases: 24 residents and eight staff, with two deaths connected to this outbreak.

Coronavirus

