COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)

Interior Health reports 99 new cases of COVID-19

Dec. 11’s report reveals the highest case count for the region over the last two weeks

Interior Health (IH) is reporting 99 new cases of COVID-19 in the region overnight.

The new cases push the total number in IH to 2,601. Currently, 754 of those cases are active and in isolation.

IH said there are currently 20 individuals in the hospital, with four in intensive care. The total number of deaths due to the virus remains at six in the region.

IH also confirmed that there are 27 residents and 14 staff members at McKinney Place that have tested positive for COVID-19. The Oliver-based long-term care facility now has a total of 41 cases associated with the outbreak.

Village by the Station long-term care home in Penticton remains at the cases and Mountain View Village long-term care home is at seven cases.

The health authority also reported that the Revelstoke cluster is now contained. The cluster had a total of 50 COVID-19 cases.

Provincially, B.C. public health officials reported 737 new cases of the virus, with 11 new deaths as the virus continues to spread within communities and get into health care facilities.

Three long-term care facility outbreaks were also announced today (Dec. 11), including Agassiz Seniors Community, Hilton Villa Seniors Community and St. Michael’s Centre.

“This weekend, take a step back from the usual holiday rush,” provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said.

“Take the time to get outside and enjoy a quieter weekend with those in your household. Show your loved ones you care by staying local and staying away right now.”

READ: Revelstoke’s COVID-19 cluster contained: Interior Health

READ: B.C.’s COVID-19 transmission remains high with 737 new cases

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Police arrest Sicamous man twice in one morning
Next story
Another COVID-19 case at Oliver care facility as Interior Health calls for reinforcements

Just Posted

The Northern Lights Chamber Choir is preparing a virtual Christmas concert for the holidays, with each member submitting tracks being meticulously mixed by conductor Steve Guidone. (File photo)
Shuswap’s Northern Lights Chamber Choir on track for Christmas concerts

Conductor Steve Guidone began work on ambitious project in July

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
Interior Health reports 99 new cases of COVID-19

Dec. 11’s report reveals the highest case count for the region over the last two weeks

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Police arrest Sicamous man twice in one morning

An incident of alleged break and enter was followed by a call about attempted tool theft

Salmon Arm RCMP warn businesses on Dec. 11, 2020 to watch for counterfeit currency circulating in town. (File photo)
Salmon Arm RCMP warn businesses about counterfeit bills in town

Currency seized is in the form of US$100 bills that share the same serial number

As of Friday, Dec. 11, there were five confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Salmon Arm’s Lakeside Manor independent living complex. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Five cases of COVID-19 now confirmed at Salmon Arm independent living complex

First case at Lakeside Manor was confirmed on Friday, Dec. 4

B.C. transit buses are among public areas where mask use is required. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 transmission remains high with 737 new cases

11 more deaths in the past 24 hours, three health care outbreaks

Salmon Arm homes with dazzling Christmas light displays are wanted for the inaugural Light Up the Night Christmas Light Contest. (Lachlan Labere - Salmon Arm Observer)
Festive contest encourages Salmon Arm to light up the night

Prizes to be won for homes with best Christmas displays

COVID-19 cases at Oliver’s McKinney Place have reached 41 so far.
Another COVID-19 case at Oliver care facility as Interior Health calls for reinforcements

A 14th staff member tested positive, with 27 positive residents

Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery began making its own hand sanitizer in March 2020, with its first priority to supply organizations that work directly with local populations most at risk. (Facebook)
‘It’s obscene’: Okanagan Spirits irked after government turns back on Canadian distilleries

Okanagan Spirits donated half a million worth of sanitizer; Ottawa awards offshore company $375M contract

Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam responds to a question during a news conference Tuesday, December 8, 2020 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Feds say all large provinces need stronger COVID-19 response ‘now’

Infections continue to climb in the six provinces west of the Atlantic region

Signage on a door entering a store in Revelstoke. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke’s COVID-19 cluster contained: Interior Health

A total of 50 cases were linked to the event

Westbank First Nation honoured Okanagan College president Jim Hamilton with a blanket ceremony. (Westbank First Nation)
Westbank First Nation honours Okanagan College president

The college’s president was honoured for his work towards reconciliation

The BC Centre for Disease Control will now be releasing local health area data weekly. (BC Centre for Disease Control)
Upward trend in Central Okanagan COVID-19 cases: BC CDC data

The BC Centre for Disease Control will be releasing data on local health areas weekly

Susan Kootnekoff is the founder of Inspire Law, an Okanagan based-law practice, and provides Kelowna Capital News with weekly stories from the world of local, national and international law. (Contributed)
Kootnekoff: Would school rankings be admissible as evidence?

Susan Kootnekoff is the founder of Inspire Law, her diverse legal career spans over 20 years

Most Read