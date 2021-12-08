Interior Health reported potential COVID-19 exposures at Len Wood Middle School from Nov. 23-26 and on Nov. 29, 30 and Dec. 1. (File photo)

Interior Health reported potential COVID-19 exposures at Len Wood Middle School from Nov. 23-26 and on Nov. 29, 30 and Dec. 1. (File photo)

Interior Health reports COVID-19 exposures at 5 North Okanagan-Shuswap Schools

Exposures occurred between Nov. 23 and Dec. 1

There have been potential COVID-19 exposures at five North Okanagan-Shuswap schools recently.

On Dec. 7, School District 83 communications staff announced Interior Health had provided notification of exposures at Pleasant Valley Secondary, Len Wood Middle, Silver Creek Elementary, North Shuswap Elementary and Ranchero Elementary schools.

The dates are as follows:

  • Pleasant Valley Secondary School: Nov. 25, 26, 29, 30 and Dec. 1;
  • Len Wood Middle School: Nov. 23-26, 29, 30 and Dec. 1;
  • Silver Creek Elementary School: Nov. 16-18 and 24-26;
  • North Shuswap Elementary School: Nov. 24-26;
  • Ranchero Elementary School: Nov. 24-26.

Interior Health notifies those who are confirmed to have come in close contact with a COVID-positive person and provides instruction on what is required to ensure community safety.

Read more: A look at the Shuswap’s globally unique organic coho salmon and cannabis farm

Read more:News of Ashley Simpson brings hope to other North Okanagan-Shuswap families of missing women

Do you have something else we should report on? Email: zachary.roman@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

COVID-19North Okanagan Regional DistrictShuswap

Previous story
Canadian officials to boycott Winter Olympics in China
Next story
Commercial truck caught doing 96 km/h in a 50 zone on Highway 3

Just Posted

Hillcrest Elementary’s music video entry for this year’s CBC Canadian Music Class Challenge was named a finalist in the Elementary Vocal category for Grades 4-6 on Dec. 7, 2021. (Hillcrest Elementary video)
Salmon Arm’s Hillcrest Elementary a finalist in CBC Music Class Challenge

(Photo: Metro creative stock)
Vaccination rates among children vary across Interior Health region

People gather at the edge of the pond at the Salmon Arm campus of Okanagan College on Dec. 6 during the United Against Violence Against Women candlelight vigil held to mark the 1989 massacre of 14 women at Ecole Polytechnique in Montreal as well as to remember and bear witness to the woman murdered and missing in the Okanagan-Shuswap and beyond. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
Emotional vigil in Salmon Arm held on day police reveal remains of Shuswap woman found

Gerry Tilley receives the keys Chase Seniors Transit’s second vehicle from Jason DeBlois, general manager at the Kamloops Ram Dodge Jeep dealership. (Contributed)
Community steps up in support of second vehicle for Chase Seniors Transit