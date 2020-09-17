Interior Health reports four new cases of COVID-19

First hospitalization since mid-August announced

Interior Health reported four new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, Sept. 17, as the province noted a record 165 cases and one new death.

This brings the total number of cases in the Interior Health region to 489 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Twenty-three cases are active and on isolation and one person is currently in hospital, marking the first hospitalization in the region since Aug. 14.

No Interior Health cases are associated with the water treatment facility project outbreak in the Elk Valley (declared Aug. 27).

Interior Health also confirmed the new saline mouth rinse and gargle testing method announced by the province on Thursday will be available at its testing sites.

The new method will be used for children, while nasal swabs will continue to be used for adult COVID-19 testing.

The record-breaking 165 cases across the province brought the total active case-count to 1,705.

Roughly 2,900 people are under active monitoring by health staff. More than 5,000 others have fully recovered, or roughly 75 per cent.

The death brings the provincial death-toll to 220.

READ MORE: Record-breaking 165 new COVID-19 cases diagnosed in B.C. in 24-hour period

