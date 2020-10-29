A nurse performs a test on a patient at a drive-in COVID-19 clinic in Montreal, on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Interior Health reports seven more COVID-19 cases

Eighty-nine cases remain active, none of whom are currently hospitalized

Interior Health reported seven new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, Oct. 29, bringing the region’s total case-count since the pandemic began to 734.

Eighty-nine cases remain active, none of which are currently hospitalized.

The death toll in Interior Health remains at three, the latest of which —and the first since April — was announced yesterday.

Across the province, health officials reported 234 new cases and one new death on Thursday.

The death, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said, came after a senior in the Fraser Health region contracted the virus at a 10-person birthday party. The death toll is now 262 provincewide.

The total number of active confirmed cases rose to 2,344 across the province. Eighty-six people are in hospital, 24 of whom are intensive care.

Coronavirus

