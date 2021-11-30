Water in Sorrento is safe to drink again after a 5-day-long boil water notice. (File photo)

Interior Health rescinds Sorrento boil water notice

Columbia Shuswap Regional District announced water was safe to drink on Nov. 29

Sorrento residents no longer need to boil their water.

On Nov. 29, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) announced the boil water notice issued for the Sorrento Water System on Nov. 24 was rescinded.

“Water samples from the system confirm bacteria levels are within acceptable levels and water from the system is safe to drink,” reads a CSRD release. “As such, Interior Health has lifted the boil water notice.”

