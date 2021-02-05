Interior Health to pay hotel rooms for COVID self-isolation

Interior Health will pay for accommodations when individuals do not have an appropriate place to isolate from COVID-19.

This could include hotels or other temporary private accommodations, the agency said. An inappropriate place to isolate could include shared housing with limited room.

Although the agency would not say in what communities the service is offered, Revelstoke Chamber of Commerce confirmed the program for Revelstoke in a Facebook post.

Revelstoke has one of the highest rates of COVID-19 cases in B.C, per capita. In today’s monthly update (Feb. 5), the community has had 163 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Interior Health said food and supplies will be brought to the isolating guest with no interactions with hotel staff.

While COVID-19 infections have declined significantly in the Lower Mainland, the province said today (Feb. 5) a major concern is the increase for infections and hospitalization in the Northern and Interior Health regions.

B.C. has extended its COVID-19 gathering restrictions indefinitely and will revisit them by the month’s end.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:

liam.harrap@revelstokereview.com

@pointypeak701

liam.harrap@revelstokereview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus