File photo

File photo

Interior Health to pay hotel rooms for COVID self-isolation

Self-isolation critical to minimizing spread of COVID-19, IH said

Interior Health will pay for accommodations when individuals do not have an appropriate place to isolate from COVID-19.

This could include hotels or other temporary private accommodations, the agency said. An inappropriate place to isolate could include shared housing with limited room.

Although the agency would not say in what communities the service is offered, Revelstoke Chamber of Commerce confirmed the program for Revelstoke in a Facebook post.

Revelstoke has one of the highest rates of COVID-19 cases in B.C, per capita. In today’s monthly update (Feb. 5), the community has had 163 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Interior Health said food and supplies will be brought to the isolating guest with no interactions with hotel staff.

While COVID-19 infections have declined significantly in the Lower Mainland, the province said today (Feb. 5) a major concern is the increase for infections and hospitalization in the Northern and Interior Health regions.

B.C. has extended its COVID-19 gathering restrictions indefinitely and will revisit them by the month’s end.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
liam.harrap@revelstokereview.com

 

@pointypeak701
liam.harrap@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Winery developer issued cease-work order after flooding in Vernon neighbourhood
Next story
Three deaths, 56 more cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

Just Posted

Montreal Canadiens captain Shea Weber, flanked by his family and assistant captains, receives a drawing in commemoration of his 1000th NHL game on Tuesday, Feb. 2. (Submitted)
Salmon Arm artist picked to draw Shea Weber to recognize 1,000th game

Canadiens staff had no idea Justin Maas lives near Weber’s hometown when they commissioned him

A medic administers a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to a fellow medic during a campaign to vaccinate front-line medical workers, at the health ministry, in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Nasser Nasser
Three deaths, 56 more cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

The total number of cases in the region since testing began is now at 6,569

Adams Lake Kukpi7 (Chief) Cliff Arnouse is seeking re-election in June 2021, with two other candidates also vying for the position, Diane Jules and Lynn Kenoras (Duck Chief) (File photo)
Adams Lake First Nation election joins events postponed by COVID-19

Voting day has been moved from February to June 2021 so as not to put community members at risk

RCMP locate van being driven erratically on Jan. 19, 2021 near Chase, driver says road rage the problem. (File photo)
Tale of road rage follows crash into fence off Highway 1 near Chase

Red Deer driver given 90-day immediate driving prohibition, breath samples exceed legal limit

BC Coroners Service logo, no date, stock photo
Man’s death in 2019 Shuswap Lake speed boat crash ruled accidental

Report notes Lake Country man was intoxicated by drugs and alcohol when two racing boats collided

B.C.’s COVID-19 case count has declined so far in 2021, as highest-risk people receive vaccinations. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C. extends COVID-19 gathering restrictions as infections slow down

New cases of variants of concern increasing, Dr. Henry says

A paramedic helping in the COVID-19 drive-thru testing centre holds a swab used for the COVID-19 test moments before conducting a test with it on Nov. 24. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)
B.C. now has 28 cases of the U.K. and South African COVID-19 variants

Dr. Henry admits to being ‘very concerned’ after seeing the variant’s transmission speed worldwide

A Dutch man accused of attempting to blackmail Amanda Todd facing charges in B.C. (THE NEWS/files)
Man accused of cyberbullying late Amanda Todd will soon face charges in B.C. court

‘It has been a long time coming,’ said victim’s mother

File photo
Interior Health to pay hotel rooms for COVID self-isolation

Self-isolation critical to minimizing spread of COVID-19, IH said

Gem Lake Top, at Big White Ski Resort, seen at Jan. 8. (Big White Ski Resort)
Big White’s COVID-19 community cluster starting to stabilize

There were four more cases reported since Feb. 2

Frind Estate Winery, owned by tech entrepreneur Markus Frind, has been developing 900 acres of land in Vernon, including 820 acres on the mountainside south of Bella Vista Road. (Frind Estate Winery photo)
Winery developer issued cease-work order after flooding in Vernon neighbourhood

Runoff from the Frind Estate Winery project has flooded multiple Bella Vista homes.

Screenshot of Dr. Marc Greidanus from a video series about COVID-19 created in partnership with the Chilliwack Division of Family Practice and the Chilliwack Economic Recovery Network. (YouTube)
Q&A: Now’s the time to double down on COVID precautions in B.C., says ER doc

View from Chilliwack according to Dr. Marc on COVID-19 vaccines, ventilators, and variants

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry listens as B.C. Education Minister Jennifer Whiteside describes new mask wearing policy for public schools at the B.C. legislature, Feb. 4, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s new COVID-19 cases stay below 500 again Friday

No new outbreaks in the health care system

Othman Ayed Hamdan, who goes by “Adam, is suing the Crown and the Canada Border Services Agency, alleging they arbitrarily detained him at a B.C. jail after his 2017 acquittal on terrorism-related charges. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Man acquitted on terrorist charges suing Crown over alleged Charter abuses in B.C. prison

The man’s deportation order by Canadian officials is still before the courts

Most Read