Interior Health warns extremely toxic opioid found in Salmon Arm

White powder located twice in November contained carfentanil, fentanyl, heroin and caffeine

Drug samples located in Salmon Arm in November are a potentially-deadly mix or fentanyl, carfentanil, heroin and caffeine. (File photo)

Interior Health has issued a warning bulletin after two drug samples obtained in Salmon Arm in Nov. 2019 proved to be a mixture of carfentanil, fentanyl, heroin and caffeine.

The drug alert notes that carfentanil is an extremely toxic opioid linked with many fatalities in the province, and fentanyl has grabbed headlines in recent years as a common cause of overdoses as well. The substance that drug users should be aware of is a white powder.

Read More: Five Salmon Arm businesses set to close

Read More: Accused in Salmon Arm church shooting waives right to preliminary inquiry

Interior Health recommends drug users avoid using different drugs at the same time or combining drugs and alcohol. They also suggest not using alone and testing the drugs by taking a small amount and going slow. Carrying a Naloxone kit and knowing how to use it is also suggested.

According to the bulletin, signs of overdose include: slow or no breathing, gurgling or gasping, lips and fingertips turning blue and non-responsiveness.

Read More: Salmon Arm’s Vail Village a winter wonderland in miniature

Read More: Scopes on crossbows, wireless trail cameras out in proposed changes to B.C. hunting regs

A person suffering from an overdose can be helped by calling 911 immediately, opening the airway and giving rescue breaths and administering Naloxone if you have it.

Naloxone kits and training in their use are available at the Salmon Arm mental health and substance use centre at 431 Hudson Street NE, the Salmon Arm Health Centre 851 16th Street NE and the uptown Askew’s pharmacy located at 2701 11 Ave NE.


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local B.C. stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Central Okanagan RCMP officer suspended with pay while facing sexual assault charge
Next story
North Okanagan city slides in funds for some groups, others shut out

Just Posted

Man charged in connection to Salmon Arm 7-Eleven fire seeks bail

Court hears Kenneth LaForge has found accommodation to facilitate his release

Car crash causes power outage to 3,700 hydro customers in the Shuswap

Homes in Sicamous and surrounding communities without electricity since after 10 a.m.

Interior Health warns “extremely toxic” opioid found in Salmon Arm

White powder located twice in November contained carfentanil, fentanyl, heroin and caffeine

Trustees reject moving forward with Chase outdoor school

Kamloops-Thompson school district decision based on cost, lack of response

Five Salmon Arm businesses set to close

Salmon Arm Custom Upholstery, Sportsman Barbershop, KFC among retailers shutting down by end of 2019

PHOTOS: Jody Wilson-Raybould chosen as Canada’s newsmaker of the year

Prime Minister Trudeau, whose Liberal government was reduced to a minority in the Oct. 21 election, polled a distant second

Snapshot: Cod Gone Christmas

The Okanagan’s Cod Gone Wild cook up some toe-tapping Celtic-inspired festive tunes… Continue reading

Threats charge dropped in Curtis Sagmoen trial

Justice deems no evidence to support uttering threats charge after complainants testimony

Danny Michel returns to the Okanagan

The award-winning Canadian talent makes a return to Kelowna’s Rotary Centre for the Arts Feb. 20

Column: Flash of silver in a tree starts lifelong Christmas mystery

Great Outdoors by James Murray

Central Okanagan RCMP officer suspended with pay while facing sexual assault charge

Chad Lincoln Vance was previously posted to the Southeast District General Investigation Section

North Okanagan city slides in funds for some groups, others shut out

Sovereign Lake boosted with $10,000 discretionary grant

B.C. man’s lawsuit over Ticketmaster, StubHub can proceed, judge rules

Class action on behalf of people who lost out due to ‘ticket bots’

Student, impersonator arrested for alleged cheating during final exams at SFU

Simon Fraser University reminding students that paying someone else to take tests is illegal

Most Read