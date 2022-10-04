FILE - This Jan. 29, 2021, file photo shows the packaging and a container of veterinary ivermectin in Johannesburg, South Afric (AP Photo/Denis Farrell, File)

Interior Health warns of pamphlets advertising ivermectin for sale in Kelowna

The health authority warns using ivermectin to treat COVID-19 may cause serious health problems

Interior Health is warning Kelowna residents that leaflets promoting the sale of ivermectin are circulating in the city.

The health authority warns that ivermectin (veterinary or human versions) is an antiparasitic drug that has not been authorized for the prevention or treatment of COVID-19, and can cause serious health issues.

“There is no evidence that ivermectin in either formulation is safe or effective when used for those purposes,” stated Interior Health.

In 2021, a wave of online misinformation had people scrambling for livestock ivermectin in Kelowna. At the time, several feed and tack stores in the Okanagan received numerous inquiries about the medication, which is usually used to treat parasite infestations in pets and large animals.

While a form of ivermectin that is safe for human consumption exists, it is not approved to treat or prevent COVID-19. According to the BCCDC, taking large doses is also dangerous and can cause serious harm since ivermectin used for livestock is dosed much higher than when it’s used for humans.

The most recent leaflet circulating Kelowna appears to be in conjunction with the Team Unity or Canada Unity, the primary group behind the truck convoy and protests of government-imposed vaccine mandates and COVID-19 restrictions.

