A Big Brown Bat is one of many species that can be found on Vancouver Island. (Photo by Cory Olson)

International bat week: Focus on myth busting, conservation, celebration

International Bat Week runs from Oct. 24 to 31

Whether you’re a bat enthusiast, a curious amateur or Batman is your favourite superhero, International Bat Week is the perfect opportunity to learn more about the nocturnal critters.

Oct. 24 to 31 is a week dedicated to the annual celebration of bats and the role they play in nature.

Folks in Greater Victoria are invited to celebrate by stopping by the Habitat Acquisition Trust (HAT) bat booth at the Family Harvest Festival at the Horticulture Centre of the Pacific on Oct. 26, said Paige Erickson, stewardship coordinator for HAT.

READ ALSO: Public’s help needed in tracking bat activity

Staff will be educating the public about the importance of bats, raising awareness and celebrating the little winged creatures.

There are a lot of common misconceptions about bats and myth busting is an important part of educating, Erickson noted. For example, “‘blind as a bat’ is just an old wives tale,” she said with a laugh. They can actually see very well.

However, while bats aren’t blind, many use echolocation rather than eyesight to find their food. Erickson pointed out that most bats eat insects and pests which helps folks in the agriculture and forestry industry save money. All bats in B.C. are insectivores.

With 15 species, B.C. has the most bat species in Canada and 10 of them can be found on Vancouver Island. Half the bat species in B.C. are at risk due to a fungal disease called White Nose Syndrome that can affect them during hibernation, Erickson explained. If a bat is seen out and about during the winter – when it should be hibernating – Erickson recommends calling HAT or animal control to help the bat.

READ ALSO: Second bat found at Greater Victoria elementary school tests positive for rabies

One way to help bats is to build them build a house to hibernate in. With the help of the guides like the handbook by the BC Community Bat Program, residents can build wooden homes for the little critters. According to the handbook, the key features of bat houses are a waterproof roof, dark colours, several internal chambers for bats to roost in and a grip surface on the back and sides.

@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

Previous story
Family of eight from South Sudan to come to Summerland
Next story
Salmon Arm airport sees increase in medi-evac flights

Just Posted

Salmon Arm woman hopeful after undergoing brain surgery for Parkinson’s

The neural stimulator has not been turned on yet, but neurosurgeon pleased with electrode placement

BC Hydro warns of overnight power outages in the Shuswap

Customers in areas that may remain without power include Salmon Arm, Sicamous and Chase

Salmon Arm traffic light move delayed, overhead signs on Highway 1 planned

Moving lights at Ross Street won’t happen this fall, mayor favours gateway signage on Trans-Canada

VIDEO: Storm blows tree down on Chase residence

Hydro crews still working to restore power through Southern Interior

UPDATE: Theft that destroys ATM at Salmon Arm gas station involves white truck

RCMP report that stolen truck used in the six-minute heist at a local Shell station

VIDEO: Dangling Edmonton window-washer rescued from swinging scaffolding

A video taken by a witness showed the platform swinging wildly in the wind

B.C. government considering options in ICBC medical expert case: Horgan

Changes aimed at curbing costs at the financially troubled Insurance Corp. of B.C.

Downed power lines close Highway 97 in Westwold

Emergency crews on scene near Falkland

Court rejects Chinese citizen’s constitutional challenge of B.C.’s foreign buyers’ tax

Judge rules that the tax does not discriminate based on race or national origin

North Zone Kings win one of two games against Thompson Zone Blazers

Next up, Kings to face off against South Zone Knights

School District #83 participates in Operation Safe Stop

Drivers can be fined $368 for passing a school bus illegally

Three taken to hospital after truck allegedly runs red light in Vernon

The crash took place Friday afternoon at 27th Street and Anderson Way

Forty per cent of sexual assaults in Kelowna deemed ‘unfounded’

Thirty-five out of 88 sexual assault reports were unfounded, according to Statistics Canada

Vandalized Sea to Sky Gondola ‘on track’ for spring 2020 opening after new haul rope arrives

The new 120-tonne haul rope arrived Thursday from Fatzer Wire Ropes in Switzerland

Most Read